ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMQJF_0h8ArF7300

When will Wentz make his Commanders debut?

To play or not to play?

That is the question all 32 teams ask themselves of its most important players at this time of the year.

Do you play your best players to get them back in a rhythm and help shake off an offseason worth of dust or do you sideline and protect them from suffering a potential injury in a meaningless game.

For Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz , that question was answered during Saturday night's post-practice media session.

“He’ll play," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’ll definitely play.”

Wentz is arguably the team's most important acquisition of the offseason after being traded to Washington for a pair of third-round draft picks.

After finishing 7-10 last season and landing outside the playoff picture, the Commanders knew they needed a quarterback upgrade in order to improve as a team. And Wentz is the man they are counting on to get the job done.

For the most part, Wentz has been healthy throughout his career. Out of a possible 97 career games, Wentz has played in 85 of them. The biggest injury he suffered came back in 2017 when he tore his ACL in December in the middle of a Super Bowl run.

Last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz played and started in all 17 games, a feat he hopes to accomplish again this season with the Commanders.

The decision to play Wentz in the preseason likely stems from his unfamiliarity with the team and there is hope that adding some reps during preseason can help him prepare better for the regular season.

"I trust their decision, I trust what coach [Scott] Turner thinks, I trust what coach Rivera thinks and everything," Wentz said. "I know as an offense, you know, there are some new pieces, there are some new things so I know we want to get out there, so we’ll trust them to make the call in terms of how much. Either way I’m excited to run out there and, you know, get some live action a little bit.”

Wentz and the Commanders make their preseason debut Saturday against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations

Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter

After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
BURKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Mercury's Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of the season

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix’s final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury’s playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots. Phoenix lost former league MVP Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season to a quad strain last week and has played all year without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained on drug charges in Russia since February.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Is Snyder on his way out?

Ever since Daniel Snyder obtained team ownership in 1999, the Washington football franchise has been shaky to say the least. Not only does their record reflect so with the 156 wins verses 212 losses in that time, but they have not advanced past the divisional round since he took over. The newly named Commanders have only made the playoffs and recorded a winning record a total of five times in his tenure. Ten different head coaches have been brought in over that 21 year span as well. Many now wonder if Snyder is on his way out.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy