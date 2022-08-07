ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalization number again falls in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued declining Wednesday, one day ahead of an anticipated update of federal numbers that could move the county out of the “high” virus activity category. According to state figures, there were 1,105 COVID-positive...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Airplane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — A single-engine airplane experiencing engine trouble crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the plane's occupants narrowly escaped unharmed. The forced landing involving the six-seat Piper Cherokee PA-32-300 occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln...
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD says clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Thursday asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Homeless students face barriers as school returns

LOS ANGELES — As students prepare to head back to class, many are doing so without a home to call their own. LAUSD staff say they don’t yet have an exact number for the increase in homeless students enrolled this fall, but according to the California Department of Education, more than 7,500 students enrolled in LAUSD for the 2021 to 2022 school year were considered homeless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man, teen arrested in killing of rookie Monterey Park police officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid,...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Street teams make the case for public school district as enrollment dips

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Several public-school districts, including the nation’s second-largest school system, are reporting low enrollment. The Anaheim Elementary School District is experiencing a dip as well. The first day back for the majority of AESD students is Aug. 11, but the school year started well before that...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Getty Museum to return illegally excavated items to Italy

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Getty Museum announced Thursday it will return several items to Italy after determining that they were illegally excavated. The items include "Orpheus and the Sirens," a group of life-size terracotta figures. Four other items — a colossal marble head of a divinity and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disability advocate discusses her incredible journey

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Disability justice advocate and author Haben Girma joined “Your Morning” to discuss her incredible journey as the first deaf-blind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She also discussed what changes society still needs to make to support those with disabilities.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Second man pleads no contest to robbery involving Lady Gaga’s dogs

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A second man who had been charged in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree robbery. Superior Court Judge Richard S. Kemalyan immediately sentenced Lafayette Shon Whaley,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Walk of Fame Star for Kenan Thompson to be unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring Kenan Thompson for a television career that includes a record run as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, six Emmy nominations and one Emmy award. “Saturday Night Live” castmate Leslie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy

In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

