LOS ANGELES — As students prepare to head back to class, many are doing so without a home to call their own. LAUSD staff say they don’t yet have an exact number for the increase in homeless students enrolled this fall, but according to the California Department of Education, more than 7,500 students enrolled in LAUSD for the 2021 to 2022 school year were considered homeless.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO