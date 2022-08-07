Read full article on original website
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
COVID hospitalization number again falls in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued declining Wednesday, one day ahead of an anticipated update of federal numbers that could move the county out of the “high” virus activity category. According to state figures, there were 1,105 COVID-positive...
LA County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance...
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
LA City Council member seeks pilot program to create more car-free zones
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León proposed an idea for a pilot program Wednesday that would expand open space in residential neighborhoods in Los Angeles and convert more streets into zones that prioritize pedestrians. De León is seeking to implement the city’s first park block...
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants
Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
Airplane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — A single-engine airplane experiencing engine trouble crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the plane's occupants narrowly escaped unharmed. The forced landing involving the six-seat Piper Cherokee PA-32-300 occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln...
Modern dim sum bar serving unique options in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. — A new Culver City restaurant hopes to offer a new way of eating authentic Chinese dim sum. Iron Teapot is a modern, unique dim sum bar serving traditional and vegan options. It is located at 10306 Venice Blvd.
LASD says clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Thursday asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
Homeless students face barriers as school returns
LOS ANGELES — As students prepare to head back to class, many are doing so without a home to call their own. LAUSD staff say they don’t yet have an exact number for the increase in homeless students enrolled this fall, but according to the California Department of Education, more than 7,500 students enrolled in LAUSD for the 2021 to 2022 school year were considered homeless.
Man, teen arrested in killing of rookie Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid,...
Grand jury opens criminal probe of LASD handling of inmate-deputy altercation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County criminal grand jury has opened an investigation into the sheriff’s department’s handling of an altercation in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes, sparking comparisons to the fatal tactics used by Minneapolis police against George Floyd.
Street teams make the case for public school district as enrollment dips
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Several public-school districts, including the nation’s second-largest school system, are reporting low enrollment. The Anaheim Elementary School District is experiencing a dip as well. The first day back for the majority of AESD students is Aug. 11, but the school year started well before that...
Getty Museum to return illegally excavated items to Italy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Getty Museum announced Thursday it will return several items to Italy after determining that they were illegally excavated. The items include "Orpheus and the Sirens," a group of life-size terracotta figures. Four other items — a colossal marble head of a divinity and a...
Disability advocate discusses her incredible journey
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Disability justice advocate and author Haben Girma joined “Your Morning” to discuss her incredible journey as the first deaf-blind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She also discussed what changes society still needs to make to support those with disabilities.
Second man pleads no contest to robbery involving Lady Gaga’s dogs
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A second man who had been charged in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree robbery. Superior Court Judge Richard S. Kemalyan immediately sentenced Lafayette Shon Whaley,...
Walk of Fame Star for Kenan Thompson to be unveiled
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring Kenan Thompson for a television career that includes a record run as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, six Emmy nominations and one Emmy award. “Saturday Night Live” castmate Leslie...
UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy
In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
