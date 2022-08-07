ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Raheem Sterling 'optimistic' for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea’s upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 27-year-old arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City at the start of the transfer window, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital era at Stamford Bridge.
