Los Angeles, CA

Service Advisory: buses replace L Line (Gold) service between Highland Park and South Pasadena this weekend

Metro will perform urgent track work on a section of Metro L Line (Gold) beginning at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, until 4 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022. This work will require interruption of rail service between Highland Park Station and South Pasadena Station. Free bus shuttles will be available to take passengers between the two stations. Train service will continue to run from APU/Citrus Station to South Pasadena Station, and from Highland Park Station to Atlantic Station. Please see bus transfer information at Union Station.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Upcoming Community Open-House Meetings for the C Line (Green) Extension to Torrance project

The C Line (Green) Extension to Torrance project is hosting community open-house meetings and a virtual meeting this month to provide an update on the project. The project is studying potential light rail route options between the existing Redondo Beach Station and the under-construction Torrance Transit Center. The Project would be 4.5 miles and provide two new stations. This extension will provide alternatives to congestion along the busy I-405 corridor and also more transit options in this region by connecting to the existing Metro Rail A (Blue) and future K (Crenshaw/LAX) Lines.
TORRANCE, CA
New E Line digital screens feature rider portrait artworks

The Metro E Line (Expo) has newly installed digital screens on its station platforms, and in addition to Metro customer information and third-party advertising, the new amenity also features Metro Art programming. This slideshow requires JavaScript. The digital screens are the latest location where riders can view portraits from Metro...
SANTA MONICA, CA

