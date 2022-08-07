ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Dispute at Camden Walmart leads to investigation; unrelated chase follows

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument. The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive. The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irmo, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Irmo, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

New details on ambushed deputies at Carriage Oaks subdivision

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–At around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 3, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were met with gunfire after they responded to what turned out to be a false 9-1-1 call at the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder. Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder. SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy