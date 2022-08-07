Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Dispute at Camden Walmart leads to investigation; unrelated chase follows
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
WIS-TV
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument. The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive. The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder. Notice...
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
Mother convicted in choking, eventual death of her 18-month-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a grand jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, South Carolina police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
WIS-TV
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan announced Thursday that the juvenile accused of making threats on social media against Lugoff-Elgin High School has been contacted by the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department. On Monday an online source allegedly threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County...
WIS-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
abccolumbia.com
New details on ambushed deputies at Carriage Oaks subdivision
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–At around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 3, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were met with gunfire after they responded to what turned out to be a false 9-1-1 call at the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder. Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder. SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside...
