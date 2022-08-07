Read full article on original website
Independent
3d ago
Hicks extension is a nightmare for someone that's always hurt. Donaldson hasn't been a consistent hitter in the last 2 years and reportedly he's a clubhouse cancer.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Jordan Montgomery trade update shows Yankees lack humanity
Baseball’s a business, and Yankees baseball has been a profitable one for decades, even if the ultimate prize hasn’t landed in the Bronx since 2009. There’s no amount of money a team can spend to guarantee themselves a World Series, especially in the Wild Card era … but if that amount of money did exist, the Yanks wouldn’t even be approaching it, instead increasing their profits annually as their payroll stays stagnant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral
First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong. Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Another Braves reliever inches closer to a return
With the addition of Raisel Iglesias, the Braves bullpen is already stacked, and they will be getting even deeper. Kirby Yates could join the team as early as today, but at the latest, I expect him to be added to the active roster by the end of the week. He’s been lights out during his rehab assignment with the Stripers, and he’s not the only reliever the Braves could potentially have back before long. Darren O’Day began his rehab assignment last week, and he has recently been transferred to AAA Gwinnett.
Dodgers: Manny Embarrasses Padres, Cody and Max Heat Up, Injury Updates | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers looked like a prize fighter versus the new-look Padres over the weekend. San Diego certainly made all the splashy moves at the trade deadline, but LA proved itself as top of the class. Mookie, Trea, and Freddie set the stage for a complete and thorough whooping of the...
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
3 Brian Cashman replacements Yankees should target in offseason
If general manager Brian Cashman’s job isn’t hinging on a World Series berth, then New York Yankees fans will simply be at a loss when the 2022 season concludes. How much more can the man afford to fall short?. It’s not like this is the Premier League, where...
Yankees’ Carpenter Suffers Foot Fracture vs. Mariners
The veteran slugger has been in the midst of a resurgent season in his first campaign with New York.
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now
“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/8/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Mariners prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while Logan Gilbert starts for the Mariners. Jameson Taillon has a 3.96 ERA. That ERA was 2.30 on June...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5