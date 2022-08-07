Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Stewart Shining: Is Texas A&M Star Freshman WR Ready To Start?
Evan Stewart has continued to come on strong in practice at Texas A&M.
deseret.com
These Utah ties made the short list of hot names in the college football coaching world
Finding — and retaining — a successful college football head coach is a business unto itself, particularly at the Power Five level. Whose stock is on the rise among the coaching ranks and could be the names to watch for in the next coach hiring cycle?. ESPN’s Pete...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
What Would Gender Pay Equity in Sports Look Like?
Pay inequity has fast become one of the most prominent symbols for our society's systemic sexism. It forces many women to reprioritize their career and life goals -- and can prevent those same women...
deseret.com
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes
BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.
deseret.com
Utah and BYU are among the nation’s best at producing talent at these positions
Which school can lay claim to being “DB U” or “QB U”?. ESPN set out to find the answer for all position groups, and Utah and BYU made appearances on the list. ESPN set 1998, the start of the BCS, as the starting point for the rankings.
deseret.com
‘We’re fortunate to have him’: How Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate impacts Utah’s defense
In January, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah. During the spring, he was sidelined from practices as he recovered from shoulder surgery. Now, during fall camp, Diabate is finally on the field and practicing with his teammates. “So far, so good. It’s an amazing feeling just to be...
deseret.com
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert
Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published. Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should...
deseret.com
Load management or injuries? BYU practices without some stars, but Aaron Roderick says it is by design
BYU’s fourth practice of preseason training camp came and went Monday morning without appearances on the field by two key offensive players, tight end Dallin Holker and receiver Gunner Romney. Is it time to panic? Are they injured?. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick gave this explanation after practice when asked...
deseret.com
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
deseret.com
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
