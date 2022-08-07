ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sky Sports#Super Cup#Everton#Clearlake Capital#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy