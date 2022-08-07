Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
AthlonSports.com
Report: Cowboys Cut Rookie Kicker, Sign Veteran Kicker
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're still looking for a reliable kicker for the 2022 season. Hopefully their latest signing helps them out a bit. This Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys reportedly cut rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. In a resulting move, the NFC East franchise is signing veteran Brett Maher.
Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season
Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
CBS News
Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The quarterback competition has its first starter. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday morning that Mitch Trubisky would get the start on Saturday against the Seahawks. Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed the quarterback to a two-year deal. "This...
Tom Brady On Leave From ‘NFL’ For ‘Personal Issue,’ Buccaneers Coach Announces
Tom Brady will be taking a temporary break from the NFL to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a press conference on Thursday, August 11. The iconic quarterback, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2021, won’t be returning to the Bucs until after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Every NFL Team's Betting Preview for 2022 (Odds, Predictions and Picks for Wins, Division, Conference, Super Bowl)
An estimated $100 billion will be wagered on the upcoming football season at licensed sportsbooks across the United States. If you plan on getting in on the fun this year, you've come to the right place!. As countless sportsbooks roll out all of their season-long betting options for the 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Harbaugh, Ravens Are Auto Bet in NFL Preseason Until Proven Otherwise
Titans +3.0 (-105) 32.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Titans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total Movement in NFL Preseason Week 1. The Titans opened up as four-point dogs against Harbaugh and company, but the line has moved to three points, although it is juiced on the Ravens’ side. The total...
49ers Player Props: Buy Low on Brandon Aiyuk, Sell High on Deebo Samuel
After Brandon Aiyuk burst onto the scene in 2020, we were expecting him to become a household name in 2021, but that just didn’t happen. In terms of yards per game, he took a big step back, losing nearly 15 yards per game. This training camp has been an...
NFL Analysis Network
These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller
Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers: George Pickens challenges Minkah Fitzpatrick, other DBs in training camp
New Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens is standing up to defensive backs like Minkah Fitzpatrick in Steelers training camp. George Pickens may have been a second-round pick, but he’s building up first-round expectations early in his Steelers career. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Pickens is clearly a physical threat. He...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets
Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of Training Camp: The Trey Lance Rollercoaster Continues
Lance did not have a good day, but he had good moments and showed improvement, which is more important.
Ja'Marr Chase Names Top Cornerback He Faced During Record-Breaking Rookie Season
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't hesitate when asked about the top defensive backs he's faced
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0