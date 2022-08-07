ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Alexis Mac Allister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Red Devils#Brighton#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy