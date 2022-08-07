Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Former Man United striker says he'd play for the club for free, he's a big fan favourite
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has offered to play for the club for 'free' if he ever returned to Old Trafford. Hernandez, 34, enjoyed a five-year spell at Man United under the tutelage of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 59 goals in all competitions, helping the Red...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
Revealed: Chelsea are Premier League's biggest spenders this summer so far
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Romelu Lukaku also departed during the transfer window, with Timo Werner the latest name to...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Top journalist drops significant Matheus Nunes Liverpool update
Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Matheus Nunes by Portuguese news outlets, but a British journalist has claimed the Reds have no interest in the midfielder. Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce has suggested Jurgen Klopp's side are ‘not pursuing a deal for Nunes. Instead, Joyce...
