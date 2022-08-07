Read full article on original website
BBC
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
BBC
Double crash closes M1 motorway in both directions
Two separate crashes have halted traffic on both carriageways of the M1 near East Midlands Airport. Emergency services were called at around 14:45 BST to the northbound carriageway between J23a and J24 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. National Highways said the southbound side had been blocked by a separate...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Scale of Dumfries convent blaze damage begins to emerge
The scale of the damage done to a landmark Dumfries building by fire has begun to emerge. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued an image showing where a blaze ripped through the old convent on Corbelly Hill. Police Scotland has said investigations are continuing into the cause...
BBC
Samuel Diatta: Family in no-man's land over shop disturbance death
The family of a man who died after a disturbance at a jewellers say they are still waiting to find out what led to his death more than two weeks later. Samuel Diatta died in hospital after police were called to Mappin and Webb, in Coney Street, York, on 26 July.
BBC
Ramsgate: Car hits family, killing Israeli man and woman
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s have died in a suspected hit-and-run in which a child was also seriously injured. A black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians, all from the same family, on Wednesday. The Israeli government said the two who died were Israeli. Police...
BBC
Birchwood Airfield: Pilot unscathed after propeller falls off mid-air
A pilot and his passenger walked away uninjured after crash landing when the propeller fell off their aircraft 450ft (137m) up in the air. The incident happened shortly after the Aeronca 65C took off from Birchwood Airfield, in North Yorkshire, in October 2021. The pilot attempted to return to the...
BBC
Ex-teacher banned over indecent images of children
A former maths teacher has been banned from the profession after police discovered indecent images of children on his computer. Allan Sharp, 35, worked at schools in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire before he was arrested in 2019. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard he displayed “conduct of the most serious nature”,...
BBC
Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Brazil woman and psychic con mum out of $140m in art and cash - police
A woman in Brazil has been arrested on suspicion of using a psychic to swindle her mother out of more than $140m (£114m) in art, cash and jewellery. The alleged victim is reportedly the widow of one of Brazil's foremost art collectors. Her daughter is accused of stealing her...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
