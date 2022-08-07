ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWTX

Love Temple TX: Nonprofit raises funds to fight hateful speech, send a positive message

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple group is choosing to fight hateful speech aimed towards its community with a simple phrase and a billboard: Love Temple TX. The newly founded non-profit, Love Temple TX, acted when a local newspaper ran a full-page ad, “America’s LGBT pride vs. The bible,” condemning those who identify as LGBT and those who stand in solidarity with the community.
TEMPLE, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?

Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

YIKES! Bell County is One of 100 Counties in Texas With Alligators

They say you learn something new everyday and today I learned that alligators are among us. KCEN reports that Bell County is one of over 100 counties that have an alligator population. Alligators at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. According to the KCEN report, someone on Facebook posted an image of an...
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Wish lists are being filled for local teachers who need school supplies

CENTRAL, Texas — Teachers are having a hard time buying school supplies for the upcoming academic year. That's why one local hair stylist has taken to Facebook to help them out. Nikole Estrada, the owner of Image Hair Studio in Temple, knows her teacher clients spend hundreds of dollars...
TEMPLE, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
KCEN

Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco

WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
WACO, TX
addicted2decorating.com

A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon

I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
WACO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX

