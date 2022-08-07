Read full article on original website
Heroes and Villains Unite: The Best Cosplay Of Bell County Comic Con 2022
It was another fantastic year at the Bell County Comic Con in Belton, Texas. The massive event that invades the Bell County Expo Center every first weekend in August is a gathering of the best and brightest in local cosplayers, and y'all did not disappoint in 2022. Don't get us...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Back-to-School Haircuts happening at OG's School of Hair Design
With the support of the community, OG's School of Hair Design is able to help families who are falling on hard times.
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
KWTX
Love Temple TX: Nonprofit raises funds to fight hateful speech, send a positive message
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple group is choosing to fight hateful speech aimed towards its community with a simple phrase and a billboard: Love Temple TX. The newly founded non-profit, Love Temple TX, acted when a local newspaper ran a full-page ad, “America’s LGBT pride vs. The bible,” condemning those who identify as LGBT and those who stand in solidarity with the community.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
YIKES! Bell County is One of 100 Counties in Texas With Alligators
They say you learn something new everyday and today I learned that alligators are among us. KCEN reports that Bell County is one of over 100 counties that have an alligator population. Alligators at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. According to the KCEN report, someone on Facebook posted an image of an...
Excited Yet? K-Pot Is Almost Ready to Open in Killen, Texas
Everyone in Killeen, Texas including myself has been patiently waiting to see exactly what was going to replace Pier Juicy 7 Seafood Bar. For months we didn’t know exactly what was going to replace the old seafood bar until I did a little snooping around in April. WHAT'S REPLACING...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Wish lists are being filled for local teachers who need school supplies
CENTRAL, Texas — Teachers are having a hard time buying school supplies for the upcoming academic year. That's why one local hair stylist has taken to Facebook to help them out. Nikole Estrada, the owner of Image Hair Studio in Temple, knows her teacher clients spend hundreds of dollars...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KCEN TV NBC 6
TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit
Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case. The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions....
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
addicted2decorating.com
A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
