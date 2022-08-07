Free Arts hosts Art From the Heart auction Oct. 22

Nonprofit organization Free Arts for Abused Children is inviting the public to an auction benefiting the local group.

The Saturday, Oct. 22, event will be held at a private residence in Paradise Valley and feature the work of more than 50 local artists, according to a press release. The auction starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $200 in advance.

Guests are encouraged to bring their highest bid and take home a favorite piece of art to benefit programs and opportunities that transform trauma to resilience.

Sponsored by Premiere Sponsor Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company and Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones, this event is a great opportunity to learn more about how you can support therapeutic art programs and trauma-informed care for children who have experienced the trauma of abuse, neglect, or homelessness in local communities.

Free Arts programs are delivered by 800 volunteer mentors and artists who serve more than 6,000 children annually through partnerships with 40 social service child welfare agencies at 100+ sites across Maricopa County.

For more information on the auction, call 602-258-8100. For more information on Free Arts, visit: www.FreeArtsAZ.org.