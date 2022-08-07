ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, AL

Alabama town votes to disband police department after officers' racist texts surface online

 4 days ago

Residents call for Vincent Police Officers to be fired after racist texts surface online.

  • Vincent City Council voted to dissolve its police department on Thursday.
  • The decision came after racist text messages between officers circulated on social media.
  • "This has torn this community apart. It doesn't matter what color we are as long as we do right by people," City Councilman Corey Abrams said.

The police department of a small Alabama town is being disbanded by city officials after a racist text from the assistant police chief circulated on social media.

On Thursday, city council suspended the police chief and assistant chief of the police department in Vincent, Alabama, a city of just under 2,000 people located southeast of Birmingham.

At the meeting, the council also voted to dissolve the police department and work with a neighboring county's sheriff's department for law enforcement coverage.

In the text exchange, someone identified as "752" — later confirmed to be Assistant Chief John Goss — asks an unidentified recipient: ""What do y'all call a pregnant slave?"

After the unidentified recipient responded with "?" and "??", Goss responds: "BOGO Buy one, get one free," ABC News reported .

According to Shelby County NAACP President Kenneth Dukes, a screenshot of the texts was shared by another Vincent officer and soon circulated outside of the police department, local news reported .

Residents attended the Vincent City Council meeting Thursday to voice their outrage at the leaked texts.

"These are people that are supposed to protect and serve, and to know they are sending these racist texts or making racist comments and things like that, it makes you not have any trust in them," said Vincent resident Sharron Davis, according to local reports.

Vincent Mayor James Latimore confirmed to WTVM13 that both Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief Goss had been suspended with pay pending an investigation into the texts.

A third officer turned in his resignation via text hours after the city council meeting.

At the meeting the council also voted to disband the Vincent Police Department, and work with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department instead.

"Sheriff Samaniego stands with the City of Vincent in providing emergency law enforcement related services for the citizens during this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement Friday.

"This has torn this community apart," City Councilman Corey Abrams said during Thursday's council meeting, according to ABC News. "It doesn't matter what color we are as long as we do right by people."

Dewey Davis
4d ago

No one is surprised it’s Alabama and it’s a police officer in Alabama , for those who don’t know that’s klan members with state uniforms.

Nod Quillan
4d ago

While not in good taste, It doesn't mention race at all. So how is it racism??

WB1976
4d ago

Everyone of the Cops should go on strike for 1 week and let the people see what happens when there is NO one to call.......

TheDailyBeast

Alabama City Moves to Disband Police Force After Slavery Joke

The City Council of Vincent, Alabama, has voted to fire its police chief and assistant chief and ultimately disband the three-person department amid an uproar over a vile joke about slavery. Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John Goss were initially suspended after Goss was accused of sending the racist text message, but now city officials are recommending the mayor boot both of them, according to WBRC. "This has torn this community apart," Council Member Corey Abrams said at the emotional Thursday night meeting. There was no immediate response from the mayor or the police officials.
