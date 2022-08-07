ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges after fatal crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces several charges including DUI vehicular homicide after a crash on North Broadway that left one woman dead and a man with serious injuries. Kenyan Warren, 43, faces charges of vehicular homicide by driver intoxication, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WECT

Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox

An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville gun thief on the loose

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
