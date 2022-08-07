Read full article on original website
East Tennessee deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
Knoxville man pleads guilty to killing motorcyclist with stolen car
A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after striking and killing a motorcyclist.
Families speak out after sentencing in 2019 deadly drag racing crash
Life hasn't been the same for Kristi Freels since losing her son, Joshua A. Freels, who was in a fatal car crash on Orchard Valley Drive at Dyllis Road in May 2019.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Knoxville man faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges after fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces several charges including DUI vehicular homicide after a crash on North Broadway that left one woman dead and a man with serious injuries. Kenyan Warren, 43, faces charges of vehicular homicide by driver intoxication, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded […]
WECT
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
bbbtv12.com
Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital
According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
'You don't find much better than Lucas' | ACSO asking for prayers after two deputies hit by truck
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post. Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on August 1...
newstalk987.com
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night on North Broadway. The Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland stated that a crash occurred on North Broadway and Grainger [..]
Kidnapping, robbery suspect indicted by Blount County grand jury
A man facing kidnapping and robbery charges has now been indicted by a grand jury.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
hardknoxwire.com
Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after crash, KPD says passenger was sleeping
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the crash and said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The car...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville gun thief on the loose
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
