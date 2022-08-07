Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Rain and cooler for your work week week

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
ashlandsource.com
Quit-claim deed on former commissioner property to spur along Corner Park project
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners recently authorized a quit-claim deed for property previously owned by Commissioner Denny Bittle, a move that will spur the ongoing renovation work of Corner Park. The property, previously owned by KLM Development Inc., sold to the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (or Ashland land...
richlandsource.com
Beauty business: Connections Parlors opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- Kelsey Neutzling and Karli Blevins have dreamed of owning a salon together for years. Now, their dream has become a reality.
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
WSYX ABC6
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018.
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town
Rescuers saved 25 Beagle mixes from “horrible living conditions” in a home in Ashland, Ohio on Monday. Unfortunately, rescuers found three already deceased at the time of the rescue. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release detailing the incident. Good Samaritan Calls in Tip A Good Samaritan called in a suspicion of animal […] The post 25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town appeared first on DogTime.
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
crawfordcountynow.com
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting held on August 6th
CRESTLINE—The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, August 6th to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Hot Diggity! It’s a Day Just for Dogs!
VERMILION—Main Street Vermilion has something to bark about this summer. It’s the return of Hot Diggity Dog Day, sponsored by Harbor Town Animal Clinic, on Saturday, August 27, 11 AM-2 PM at Main Street Beach. The event brings friendly pooches, their owners as well as dog lovers in general together for a dog-centered event that delivers fun, pet-related vendors, games, and competitions for dogs, and a rare opportunity for them to enjoy a special section of Main Street Beach for a dip in the lake.
crawfordcountynow.com
Food Industry Businesses are encouraged to participate in 6th annual Savor & Sip event
MANSFIELD—The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning their 6th annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on October 25th from 5-8 PM at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers, and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner
CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
