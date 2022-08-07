ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage

Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Miniature MagSafe speaker amps up iPhone audio [Review]

The Scoshe BoomCan MS sticks to the back of a ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone and ups the sound quality considerably. The palm-size Bluetooth speaker magnetically attaches to recent Apple handsets where it also act as a kickstand or a handle. And it’s waterproof and dustproof. I’ve been using...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

These braided Lightning cables are more durable than Apple’s

Apple doesn’t enjoy a great record when it comes to charging accessories. The company’s Lightning cables, in particular, seem overpriced and less than rugged. So, if you want to power up your iPhone or iPad without being super-careful, it might be time for an upgrade. With a braided sheath to protect it, this Vibrance Connect Lightning cable might just last much longer than a stock Apple cord. You can get one today for just $39.99 in a range of eye-catching colors.
ELECTRONICS
#Iphones#Apple Products#Design#Smart Phone#Ios#Ios Models
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max

Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Beats Fit Pro gets a Kim Kardashian makeover

A collaboration between Apple’s Beats brand and celebrity Kim Kardashian will soon result in three new colors of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new “neutral” colors are designed to blend in more than most earphones. They come out at Apple.com/kim starting August 16 and at select Apple Stores and resellers on August 17.
CELEBRITIES
Cult of Mac

At last! iPhone battery percentage is back in status bar [Updated]

The latest iOS 16 beta returns the iPhone’s battery percentage to the status bar. This is Apple finally walking back a controversial user interface change from 2017. However, users of some iPhone models report that the new feature isn’t available on their device. iPhone battery percentage is back...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Get $50 off iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and $30 off Apple Pencil 2

With a new week come new discounts on Apple products — especially at this time of year, with new product releases from Cupertino around the corner. Today Amazon is chopping $50 off of iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and $30 off Apple Pencil 2 (which is a return to an all-time low price).
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this folding travel charger

School supplies aren’t limited to a nice binder, a new backpack and some rad pens. These days, your Apple gear is front and center in the educational experience. For example, you can use your iPhone to join or view video lectures, your AirPods let you listen to recorded lessons, and your Apple Watch is a great place to keep your Pomodoro timer.
TRAVEL
Cult of Mac

Save $25 on compact stand that charges 4 devices at once

Who doesn’t love saving money, saving space and saving your gadgets from running out of juice? Well, you can do all three at once when you buy a SwitchEasy 4-in-1 MagPower Charging Stand. The compact charger powers up four devices at once. And you can get it at 30%...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Powerful but tiny M1 Mac mini drops to lowest price yet

Apple’s tiny yet powerful M1 Mac mini is again down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. This is for the 512GB variant that is available for $749.99, down from its $899 retail price. The listing page only has a $30 discount, with the additional $119.01 discount automatically applied at...
