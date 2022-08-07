Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage
Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
Cult of Mac
Miniature MagSafe speaker amps up iPhone audio [Review]
The Scoshe BoomCan MS sticks to the back of a MagSafe iPhone and ups the sound quality considerably. The palm-size Bluetooth speaker magnetically attaches to recent Apple handsets where it also act as a kickstand or a handle. And it’s waterproof and dustproof. I’ve been using...
Cult of Mac
How to force iPhone reboot with simple Siri command in iOS 16 [Pro Tip]
If your iPhone or iPad locks up, iOS 16/iPadOS 16 will let get out of the jam by rebooting the device with a simple Siri command. It’s the easiest method I’ve found to get the handset or tablet going again when there’s a problem with the touchscreen, or the device is just misbehaving.
Cult of Mac
These braided Lightning cables are more durable than Apple’s
Apple doesn’t enjoy a great record when it comes to charging accessories. The company’s Lightning cables, in particular, seem overpriced and less than rugged. So, if you want to power up your iPhone or iPad without being super-careful, it might be time for an upgrade. With a braided sheath to protect it, this Vibrance Connect Lightning cable might just last much longer than a stock Apple cord. You can get one today for just $39.99 in a range of eye-catching colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
Samsung’s flawed, foldable Androids show why folding iPhone remains years away
The just-announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer the clearest evidence yet that Apple is correct to hold off on releasing a folding iPhone. Flexible screens still come with too many problems to be acceptable in an iPhone. Of course, that didn’t stop Samsung from...
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
Cult of Mac
iTubeGo YouTube Downloader for Mac and Windows: Download and convert videos to MP3, MP4
This YouTube download post is brought to you by iTubeGo. If you like downloading videos and other media from various websites, a great utility to have is iTubeGo YouTube Downloader. With it, you can download YouTube videos, audio, playlists and whole channels quite easily and quickly. And you can easily convert files to other formats, like MP3 and MP4.
Cult of Mac
New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max
Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cult of Mac
Beats Fit Pro gets a Kim Kardashian makeover
A collaboration between Apple’s Beats brand and celebrity Kim Kardashian will soon result in three new colors of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new “neutral” colors are designed to blend in more than most earphones. They come out at Apple.com/kim starting August 16 and at select Apple Stores and resellers on August 17.
Cult of Mac
At last! iPhone battery percentage is back in status bar [Updated]
The latest iOS 16 beta returns the iPhone’s battery percentage to the status bar. This is Apple finally walking back a controversial user interface change from 2017. However, users of some iPhone models report that the new feature isn’t available on their device. iPhone battery percentage is back...
Cult of Mac
Get $50 off iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and $30 off Apple Pencil 2
With a new week come new discounts on Apple products — especially at this time of year, with new product releases from Cupertino around the corner. Today Amazon is chopping $50 off of iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and $30 off Apple Pencil 2 (which is a return to an all-time low price).
Cult of Mac
Charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this folding travel charger
School supplies aren’t limited to a nice binder, a new backpack and some rad pens. These days, your Apple gear is front and center in the educational experience. For example, you can use your iPhone to join or view video lectures, your AirPods let you listen to recorded lessons, and your Apple Watch is a great place to keep your Pomodoro timer.
Cult of Mac
Save $25 on compact stand that charges 4 devices at once
Who doesn’t love saving money, saving space and saving your gadgets from running out of juice? Well, you can do all three at once when you buy a SwitchEasy 4-in-1 MagPower Charging Stand. The compact charger powers up four devices at once. And you can get it at 30%...
Cult of Mac
Powerful but tiny M1 Mac mini drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s tiny yet powerful M1 Mac mini is again down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. This is for the 512GB variant that is available for $749.99, down from its $899 retail price. The listing page only has a $30 discount, with the additional $119.01 discount automatically applied at...
Cult of Mac
Pair PlayStation Plus Essential with a lifetime VPN, all at a steep discount
The internet has come a long way. For example, you can play online games with massive, thriving communities. Meanwhile, your browsing habits probably produce targeted ads on your sidebar and email. Luckily, you can take the best and get rid of the worst. Unlock online gaming and lock down your...
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Air with 512GB storage drops to an irresistibly low price
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air might be the newest kid on the block, but you can’t go wrong with the M1 Air as well. And with Best Buy taking a whopping $200 off on the 2020 MacBook Air, now is the perfect time to buy one. This is the...
Comments / 0