The New Fee for Americans and Brits to Travel to the EU Has Been Postponed – Again
The new ETIAS program for Americans and Brits to visit the EU (and pay the fee) has been postponed once again. Now, it will not roll out until the end of 2023. Before Covid was a thing, Europe had announced that they would be instituting the ESTIAS – European Travel Information and Authorization System – for people that wanted to visit Europe from the US or Britain. Once again, the ETIAS has been postponed.
Major Changes Might Be Coming to Protect Fliers From Airport Chaos
The Department of Transportation proposal would protect travelers from canceled and delayed flights. How will you remember the summer travel season of 2022? Will it be the memories of jealously looking through your friend’s Instagram feeds as they galivanted through Italy eating pasta and baking under the Amalfi Coast sun? Or will it be the schadenfreude of watching thousands of passengers get stranded at airports as their flights were massively delayed, canceled, and their luggage lost?
The Best Airlines That Allow You To Fly With Your Pets On Board
Are you planning on going on a family holiday with your furry friends? First check which airlines allow your pet on board, and what are the requirements.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans who are retired? You're not alone. That's approximately 14% of the U.S. population that has closed the door on the working...
Caroline Kennedy meets children of Solomon Islanders who saved JFK’s life
A visit to Solomon Islands by senior US diplomats included a touching personal moment, as Caroline Kennedy, the new US ambassador to Australia, met with the children of two men who saved the life of her father, John F Kennedy, during the second world war. Caroline Kennedy was in Honiara...
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
The Mercedes Metris Van Is Leaving the US Because Nobody Wanted It
Mercedes-Benz.And it doesn't sound like dealers are all that sad about it.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
New Chinese Drills Spark Fears Of Prolonged Squeeze On Taiwan
China's military is surrounding Taiwan. Credit: PLAAF and @detresfa_ (composite)The Pentagon warns that China's military actions are trying to intimidate Taiwan and the West and create a "new normal."
UK Train Drivers strike – Saturday 13th August
We’re sticking with the rails this week, as we’ve got another railway strike inbound, affecting 11 of the rail operators in the United Kingdom. This week’s rail strike will affect passengers travelling with the following companies (whose members are part of the ASLEF union). Stansted Express (Greater...
Qatar Airways Cargo 777 Suffers Significant Wing Damage During Taxi
A Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777F operating a short flight from Atlanta to Chicago, suffered significant damage to the front of its right wing after striking a light pole at O’Hare. On August 5, 2022, a Qatar Airways Cargo flight QR8141 (callsign QTR67X) touched down at Chicago O’Hare (ORD)...
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
Save Up to 25 Percent Autumn 2022 With Radisson Rewards Americas
You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at participating hotel and resort properties in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean which are part of the brand portfolio of Radisson Hotels Americas between Sunday, October 2, 2022 and Thursday, December 31, 2022…. Save Up to...
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
The State With the Most Luxury Cars Isn’t California or New York
Click here to read the full article. New York and California have long been at the epicenter of luxury in the US, but what about when it comes to cars? Turns out another proud but oft-overlooked state can now claim top honors for having the most impressive vehicles in the country. New Jersey has edged out its bigger siblings and is now home to the most luxury vehicles in the nation by percentage, according to new findings released by iSeeCars. The study analyzed 10.9 million used car sales from July 2021 through June 2022. The metrics were calculated by tallying the...
In The Echo Chamber, United Flight Attendants Vent Their Frustration…
The first Flight Attendant Promoter Score (FPS) is out and the results are not pretty for United Airlines. But the echo chamber in which these frustrations are vented is really not helping the airline or flight attendants. At United Airlines, The Comically Bad “Flight Attendant Promoter Score” Will Not Be...
India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power
Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
