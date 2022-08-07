ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjrh.com

Hot And Sunny Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen for the next few days. Lots of sunshine is expected with less humid conditions. Seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90s. Expect a pleasant night with lows tomorrow morning falling in the mid/upper 60s. As a ridge of high pressure...
kjrh.com

Back to dry and hot conditions

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clearing skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.
kjrh.com

A few more showers through Wednesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for a few more showers and storms. SE winds 5-10 mph. The low down to 73°. Possibly some widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning, then afternoon clearing. The high up to 94°. SE then NE winds 5-10 mph.
kjrh.com

More showers on the way for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see scattered showers and storms tonight and overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 75°. South winds 5-15 mph. More showers and storms Tuesday morning. Some could linger into the afternoon. The high reaching 93°. SSW winds 5-15 mph. Any leftover isolated showers...
News On 6

Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado

Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 23-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
News On 6

Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby

A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
sapulpatimes.com

Glenpool Whataburger celebrates birthday of one of their biggest fans

Lincoln Rachal is loyal in the way that a lot of Oklahomans are to the Sooners or the Cowboys. Only, his true love isn’t college football, it’s Whataburger. The boy celebrated his ninth birthday at the Glenpool restaurant on Tuesday, after visiting the restaurant every week for at least the last “six or seven months,” according to his grandfather.
