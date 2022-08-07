Read full article on original website
Hot And Sunny Into The Weekend
TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen for the next few days. Lots of sunshine is expected with less humid conditions. Seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90s. Expect a pleasant night with lows tomorrow morning falling in the mid/upper 60s. As a ridge of high pressure...
Back to dry and hot conditions
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clearing skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday along with mostly sunny skies.
A few more showers through Wednesday morning
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for a few more showers and storms. SE winds 5-10 mph. The low down to 73°. Possibly some widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning, then afternoon clearing. The high up to 94°. SE then NE winds 5-10 mph.
More showers on the way for Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see scattered showers and storms tonight and overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 75°. South winds 5-15 mph. More showers and storms Tuesday morning. Some could linger into the afternoon. The high reaching 93°. SSW winds 5-15 mph. Any leftover isolated showers...
News On 6
Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado
Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'
We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player with a pitch. Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any...
TPD: Shooting in north Tulsa leaves two injured, one dead
TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd., according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). According to TPD, a 23-year-old man was shot twice during an argument around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the groin and chest, and he later died at a nearby hospital.
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Glenpool Whataburger celebrates birthday of one of their biggest fans
Lincoln Rachal is loyal in the way that a lot of Oklahomans are to the Sooners or the Cowboys. Only, his true love isn’t college football, it’s Whataburger. The boy celebrated his ninth birthday at the Glenpool restaurant on Tuesday, after visiting the restaurant every week for at least the last “six or seven months,” according to his grandfather.
