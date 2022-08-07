ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Axios

Trumpworld speculates about "flipped" aide after FBI search

Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Trump's orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that's intensified.
Axios

Convicted, disgraced ex-politicians attack FBI over Mar-a-Lago search

Disgraced former elected officials and political operatives came out of the woodwork on Tuesday to condemn the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Figures like Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois who later described himself as a "Trumpocrat," and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are intimately familiar with federal law enforcement tactics — and more likely than most to see FBI action against a public figure as politically motivated.
Axios

Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes

Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
Axios

The long road to the climate bill

The Democrats' climate bill that the House is expected to take up Friday follows decades of legislative failure on climate change — which could end because of a change in strategy and changing circumstances. Why it matters: If the bill passes and heads to President Biden's desk, experts say...
Axios

Another GOP panel primes Mar-a-Lago probe

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are preparing an investigation into the National Archives and Records Administration in response to the FBI’s search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Why it matters: The probe adds to an already sprawling array of investigations into the Biden administration planned by Republicans if they...
Axios

Trump's 2024 boost

Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Axios

Jan. 6 hearings haven't changed public opinion on Trump, poll finds

Close to 40% of Americans would still support former President Trump in a 2024 presidential bid despite the recent Jan. 6 hearings, a new Monmouth University poll found. The big picture: The poll found that American public opinion of Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the 2024 election haven't shifted after the recent hearings, which have aimed to show that there is evidence Trump committed crimes during the Capitol riot.
Axios

House incumbents face historic primary peril

The 2022 midterms are on track to see the most losses by House members in their primaries in three decades. Why it matters: The number of incumbents who have been ousted — or are likely to be toppled in upcoming primary contests — highlights a political realignment that has been underway in both parties for years.
Axios

Skrmetti picked for attorney general

The Tennessee Supreme Court picked Jonathan Skrmetti Wednesday to become the state's next attorney general. Skrmetti will replace outgoing attorney general Herbert Slatery and will start his eight-year term on Sept. 1. Why it matters: The Tennessee attorney general represents the state's interests in court. Driving the news: Skrmetti was...
Axios

Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment in N.Y. attorney general deposition

Former President Trump said Wednesday that he refused to answer any questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the civil investigation over his business. Why it matters: The deposition comes as Trump has faced a new level of legal scrutiny and just days after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in an unrelated investigation.
