Disgraced former elected officials and political operatives came out of the woodwork on Tuesday to condemn the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Figures like Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois who later described himself as a "Trumpocrat," and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are intimately familiar with federal law enforcement tactics — and more likely than most to see FBI action against a public figure as politically motivated.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO