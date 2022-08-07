Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure
“The good news keeps coming for our roads, bridges, rails and ports,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state and our local partners are not letting these generational opportunities to make long-needed upgrades pass us by. We’re especially excited to see these RAISE grants be used to increase the transportation options available to our people. Special thanks to U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his staff for making this grant available so quickly, and to Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Troy Carter for their bipartisan efforts in fighting for improvements to benefit Louisiana’s infrastructure and voting for the bill that made this funding possible.”
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
L'Observateur
Georgia Keller announces her candidacy for St. John School Board District 10
LAPLACE — Georgia “GK” Keller proudly announces her candidacy for the 2022 elections for St. John The Baptist Parish School Board Member District 10. I am a pediatric/adult nurse and member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. Priding myself on giving back, I have been extensively involved in the community as a St. John Heat Cheer Coach- four years, Ascension of Our Lord Pastoral Council- two years, St. John Planning Commission Chairwoman (current), voter registration drives and assisted elderly/disabled with preparing their contents lists after Hurricane Ida.
L'Observateur
Audit says Louisiana mental health agency didn’t collect revenues or delinquent debts
(The Center Square) — A recent legislative audit uncovered multiple issues at the Central Louisiana Human Services District, including a failure to collect self-generated revenues and delinquent debt and loose oversight over employee time sheets. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the agency that provides...
L'Observateur
Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources
LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
L'Observateur
AG Jeff Landry Leads Stand for Domestic Energy Production
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has led a 14-state coalition against Joe Biden’s continued attack on American Energy. In a letter to Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Attorney General Landry and fellow state attorneys general assert that the proposed reversal of a Trump-era rule will cause ambiguity and cripple energy development in America.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
L'Observateur
ADAATA brings drug testing services to the River Parishes
BOUTTE — ADAATA Occupational Health Services recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new location at 13451 U.S. 90 in Boutte. Geared toward employers, ADAATA offers a variety of unique testing services to fit client needs and promote drug and alcohol-free workplaces in the River Parishes and beyond.
L'Observateur
School Is In Session: Back-to-School Safety Tips Offered by Attorney General Jeff Landry
BATON ROUGE, LA – While much time has been spent getting supplies, uniforms, and haircuts – Attorney General Jeff Landry wants his fellow parents to take some moments to help ensure a safe school year for students and teachers. “Louisiana’s children are our State’s greatest resource,” said Attorney...
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Unified Command responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The unified command composed of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), and Hilcorp continue its response to an oil discharge Wednesday after a tank platform collapse at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. The source of the estimated 13,944...
L'Observateur
FBI New Orleans Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
The FBI New Orleans Field Office has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign to educate private sector businesses and organizations in Louisiana about the growing threat of cyberattacks. The campaign will run through September 2022 and will include media engagements, a social media campaign, and presentations to local industry groups. Louisiana is home to the oil and gas industry, numerous small businesses, and world-renowned universities and colleges, making the state a target-rich environment for cybercriminals and nation-state actors. FBI New Orleans encourages organizations of all sizes to partner with us before a cyber incident occurs.
L'Observateur
Faith-based group organizes furniture & supply giveaway for Ida survivors
LAPLACE — Faith-based nonprofit group Angels Serving With a Purpose is traveling from Texas to deliver hope to Hurricane Ida survivors in St. John the Baptist Parish with a cleaning supplies and furniture giveaway. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19 at 321 Events – Skye...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish begins Private Property Debris Removal Program
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist will begin accepting applications from property owners for a FEMA funded program designed to help with the removal of storm related debris and demolition of damaged structures on qualifying properties within St. John the Baptist Parish. The Hurricane Ida Private Property Debris Removal...
L'Observateur
School resource officers honored
LAPLACE — St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers Darlene Cooper, from left, Jacqueline Gabriel and Chris Crawford, along with Captain Greg Baker, were honored at the St. John School Board’s meeting August 4, 2022 at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary in LaPlace. With them are School Board member Nia Mitchell-Williams and Interim Superintendent Rebecca W. Johnson. Not pictured is SRO Larry Williams.
L'Observateur
California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
L'Observateur
Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr.
Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the age of 90. He was a native of Reserve, LA and a longtime resident of LaPlace, LA. Leroy proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Rose Head...
L'Observateur
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler’s overdose death
(The Center Square) — The fentanyl overdose death of a Baton Rouge toddler is prompting policy changes at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, as well as dual investigations into why repeated abuse reports to the agency failed to prevent the tragedy. The change announced at Monday’s...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: LA 70 Eastbound, LA 70 Westbound, Sunshine/Mississippi River Bridge, St. James Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Wednesday, August 03, 2022 8:54 AM, UPDATED : Wednesday, August 03, 2022 11:31 AM. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is...
L'Observateur
LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatality in St. Tammany Parish that occurred on Aug. 9. The body of David Anderson, 28, of Slidell, was recovered from Doubloon Bayou near Slidell around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Agents learned that Anderson went kayaking...
