Louisiana State

L'Observateur

Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants for Infrastructure

“The good news keeps coming for our roads, bridges, rails and ports,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state and our local partners are not letting these generational opportunities to make long-needed upgrades pass us by. We’re especially excited to see these RAISE grants be used to increase the transportation options available to our people. Special thanks to U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his staff for making this grant available so quickly, and to Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Troy Carter for their bipartisan efforts in fighting for improvements to benefit Louisiana’s infrastructure and voting for the bill that made this funding possible.”
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Georgia Keller announces her candidacy for St. John School Board District 10

LAPLACE — Georgia “GK” Keller proudly announces her candidacy for the 2022 elections for St. John The Baptist Parish School Board Member District 10. I am a pediatric/adult nurse and member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. Priding myself on giving back, I have been extensively involved in the community as a St. John Heat Cheer Coach- four years, Ascension of Our Lord Pastoral Council- two years, St. John Planning Commission Chairwoman (current), voter registration drives and assisted elderly/disabled with preparing their contents lists after Hurricane Ida.
LAPLACE, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources

LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

AG Jeff Landry Leads Stand for Domestic Energy Production

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has led a 14-state coalition against Joe Biden’s continued attack on American Energy. In a letter to Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Attorney General Landry and fellow state attorneys general assert that the proposed reversal of a Trump-era rule will cause ambiguity and cripple energy development in America.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

ADAATA brings drug testing services to the River Parishes

BOUTTE — ADAATA Occupational Health Services recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new location at 13451 U.S. 90 in Boutte. Geared toward employers, ADAATA offers a variety of unique testing services to fit client needs and promote drug and alcohol-free workplaces in the River Parishes and beyond.
BOUTTE, LA
L'Observateur

FBI New Orleans Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

The FBI New Orleans Field Office has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign to educate private sector businesses and organizations in Louisiana about the growing threat of cyberattacks. The campaign will run through September 2022 and will include media engagements, a social media campaign, and presentations to local industry groups. Louisiana is home to the oil and gas industry, numerous small businesses, and world-renowned universities and colleges, making the state a target-rich environment for cybercriminals and nation-state actors. FBI New Orleans encourages organizations of all sizes to partner with us before a cyber incident occurs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Faith-based group organizes furniture & supply giveaway for Ida survivors

LAPLACE — Faith-based nonprofit group Angels Serving With a Purpose is traveling from Texas to deliver hope to Hurricane Ida survivors in St. John the Baptist Parish with a cleaning supplies and furniture giveaway. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19 at 321 Events – Skye...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish begins Private Property Debris Removal Program

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist will begin accepting applications from property owners for a FEMA funded program designed to help with the removal of storm related debris and demolition of damaged structures on qualifying properties within St. John the Baptist Parish. The Hurricane Ida Private Property Debris Removal...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

School resource officers honored

LAPLACE — St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers Darlene Cooper, from left, Jacqueline Gabriel and Chris Crawford, along with Captain Greg Baker, were honored at the St. John School Board’s meeting August 4, 2022 at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary in LaPlace. With them are School Board member Nia Mitchell-Williams and Interim Superintendent Rebecca W. Johnson. Not pictured is SRO Larry Williams.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr.

Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the age of 90. He was a native of Reserve, LA and a longtime resident of LaPlace, LA. Leroy proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Rose Head...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. Tammany Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatality in St. Tammany Parish that occurred on Aug. 9. The body of David Anderson, 28, of Slidell, was recovered from Doubloon Bayou near Slidell around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Agents learned that Anderson went kayaking...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

