Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Recreational marijuana initiative gains support from Florida's largest medical marijuana operator
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new initiative to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida in 2024 is being backed by Trulieve, Florida's largest medical marijuana operator, in the form of $5 million. "We've supported other initiatives, but this one looks like it was very well researched, and we had...
Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
State Of Florida To Seek Death Penalty In Brutal Murder Case Of Hillsborough County Teacher
TAMPA, Fla. – The State of Florida will seek the death penalty in the First-Degree Murder case of Defendant 47-year-old Mathew Terry. Susan S. Lopez, State Attorney, for the 13th Judicial Circuit in and for Hillsborough County, filed notice that her office will seek
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Chamber Straw Poll Favors Incumbents for Re-election and Republicans in Partisan Races
The 241 voters in a straw poll at a Lakeland Chamber of Commerce public political gathering favored incumbents who are up for re-election, Republicans in partisan races (with one exception), and — as might be expected — Lakeland residents in legislative districts that span multiple counties. The several...
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
Dunedin Kindercare employee accused of repeatedly punching child in head, deputies say
A Dunedin Kindercare employee was arrested on Wednesday after a witness told Pinellas County deputies she repeatedly punched a child in the head.
Tampa Realtors, Equality Florida back Harry Cohen backed in slate of new endorsements
Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Several new local organizations are endorsing Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen in his re-election bid. The new backers include Greater Tampa Realtors, Teamsters Local 79, SEIU Florida, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and Equality Florida. “We were proud to...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
A War Of Words After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren
Only six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
Florida Democrats Turn on pro-Life/pro-Abortion, Anti-LGBTQ Statewide Candidate Naomi Blemur
Just when you thought the intraparty divide within the Florida Democratic Party couldn’t get any worse, the push by Progressives to purge any “moderate” or “centrist” Democrats from their ranks continues, including Naomi Blemur. Earlier this year, State Senator Jason Pizzo (D), along with a...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
