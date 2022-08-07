ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte

Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
Tampa Realtors, Equality Florida back Harry Cohen backed in slate of new endorsements

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Several new local organizations are endorsing Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen in his re-election bid. The new backers include Greater Tampa Realtors, Teamsters Local 79, SEIU Florida, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and Equality Florida. “We were proud to...
