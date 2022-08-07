The Republic of Costa Rica is a Central American country known for its stable democratic order and highly educated citizenry. Its progress can be gauged from its consistently better performances on the Human Development Index every year. In terms of other indices such as the Press Freedom Index or World Happiness Report, Costa Rica surely is among the most thriving countries. To keep its economy running, it maintains Free Trade Zones, takes advantage of its scenic location and touristy giveaways, and maintains an environment-friendly temperament.

