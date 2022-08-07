ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Spain (August 9, 2022)

As of August 9, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 61.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.0 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.0 billion); and Juan Roig (No. 4, $3.4 billion). Daniel Mate is the...
ceoworld.biz

How To Obtain The World Passport

A world passport is nothing but a 30-page machine-readable travel document with an alphanumeric code line. What makes the document unique from the rest is that the World Service Authority issues it. Starting in 1954, the World Service Authority is a non-profit organization providing individuals with the right to travel. In this article below, we will check out various points about obtaining a world passport.
ceoworld.biz

A Guide On Costa Rica’s Residence By Investment Program

The Republic of Costa Rica is a Central American country known for its stable democratic order and highly educated citizenry. Its progress can be gauged from its consistently better performances on the Human Development Index every year. In terms of other indices such as the Press Freedom Index or World Happiness Report, Costa Rica surely is among the most thriving countries. To keep its economy running, it maintains Free Trade Zones, takes advantage of its scenic location and touristy giveaways, and maintains an environment-friendly temperament.
