sierranewsonline.com
The Madera Fair Takes You Back with Tons of Discounts
ALL kids 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult, all day, every day of the 2022 MADERA FAIR!. MADERA – Remember the days of the local community fair, where folks competed to be recognized for the best homemade jelly or the biggest home-grown pumpkin? Where you could watch the 4H and FFA kids collect ribbons for the animals and projects they had been working on all year? Where you could shop all the vendor booths for items you can only find at the fair? Where there were always fun carnival rides and midway games to play, not to mention being able to treat yourself to all the corndogs and cotton candy you could eat? Well, the good news is, it is that time again!
sierranewsonline.com
Locals Create Oak Fire Relief Fundraiser
NORTH FORK — Local t-shirt brand, Get Deerty (by Lawson Studios) has teamed up with local non-profit Pathos Screen Printing to create an Oak Fire relief fundraiser. An assortment of items, including t-shirts, hoodies, tanks, and decals are being sold with 100% profits going to those who have lost their homes.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
New coffee shop opens in Clovis
"The Human Bean" opened a new drive-thru location in Clovis - on Shaw and Fowler.
Fast Casual
The Habit opening drive-thru in California
The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
sjvsun.com
Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county
Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
CHP: Drugs found in a luxury brand shopping bag
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity. After receiving consent […]
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Damaged Properties Eligible For Property Tax Relief
MARIPOSA COUNTY — Property owners who have lost or sustained damage to their property due to the Oak fire in Mariposa County may be eligible for the following:. A reduction in the assessed value of their property. An option to defer payment of your next installment of property taxes...
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
