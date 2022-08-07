ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sierranewsonline.com

The Madera Fair Takes You Back with Tons of Discounts

ALL kids 12 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult, all day, every day of the 2022 MADERA FAIR!. MADERA – Remember the days of the local community fair, where folks competed to be recognized for the best homemade jelly or the biggest home-grown pumpkin? Where you could watch the 4H and FFA kids collect ribbons for the animals and projects they had been working on all year? Where you could shop all the vendor booths for items you can only find at the fair? Where there were always fun carnival rides and midway games to play, not to mention being able to treat yourself to all the corndogs and cotton candy you could eat? Well, the good news is, it is that time again!
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Locals Create Oak Fire Relief Fundraiser

NORTH FORK — Local t-shirt brand, Get Deerty (by Lawson Studios) has teamed up with local non-profit Pathos Screen Printing to create an Oak Fire relief fundraiser. An assortment of items, including t-shirts, hoodies, tanks, and decals are being sold with 100% profits going to those who have lost their homes.
NORTH FORK, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Mariposa, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Government
Mariposa, CA
Government
Fast Casual

The Habit opening drive-thru in California

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Music#Entertain#Performing Arts#Turtle#Art
KRON4 News

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis business destroyed by fire

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
YourCentralValley.com

Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Foster Farms demands property tax refund from Valley county

Foster Farms is seeking a nearly $50,000 refund from Stanislaus County for property taxes it claims were incorrectly assessed. The claim centers on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s fire suppression assessments for 15 properties located in the Hickman community. Foster Farms submitted an official claim to the Stanislaus...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Drugs found in a luxury brand shopping bag

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity. After receiving consent […]
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Damaged Properties Eligible For Property Tax Relief

MARIPOSA COUNTY — Property owners who have lost or sustained damage to their property due to the Oak fire in Mariposa County may be eligible for the following:. A reduction in the assessed value of their property. An option to defer payment of your next installment of property taxes...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy