Paso Robles, CA

California Mid-State Fair Wraps Up With Country Rodeo

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
Colter Negranti was named the 2022 All-Around Cowboy at the Finals on Saturday

PASO ROBLES — The final weekend of the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) wrapped up with the CMSF Rodeo Finals and then with the action-packed Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross show.

On Saturday, local cowboys and cowgirls competed in the Country Rodeo, with the finalists moving on to the CMSF Country Rodeo Finals in the Grandstand Arena.

Entries were up from last year with over 150 competitors over seven events, including barrel racing, double mugging, and ladies breakaway, among others. This year’s rodeo finals returned to the Grandstand Arena after having to spend the 2021 rodeo in the covered arena.

Colter Negranti was named the 2022 All-Around Cowboy after placing in the open draw team penning, double mugging, mixed ribbon roping, and the ranch rope and brand.

Sunday was full of action with another Country Rodeo and the Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross show as the grand finale.

In the Sunday Country Rodeo, there were three All-Around winners:

  • All-Around Award: Franky Martinez
  • Women’s All-Around: Sammy Massey
  • High point winner of the match team roping, match calf branding, cut and rope, and reverse team roping: Clayton Grant
Country Rodeo Finals All Around winner Colter Negranti shows off his buckle with Krista Sabin after the CMSF Rodeo Finals. Contributed Photo
(From left) Krista Sabin, July 31 Country Rodeo All Around Lady Sammy Massey, and Mike Massey are shown after the CMSF Rodeo Finals. Contributed Photo

Later that night, for the fair’s final hoorah, the tractor pull event also featured a freestyle motocross show, a pre-show pit party, and specialty acts like a parachute flag drop, trick rider Maddison McDonald and the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt.

“This Saturday night rodeo was the best in my 37 years of working it,” Horse Show Secretary Elena Twisselman-Clark said. “Cattle were good, competitors did their jobs, and it ran smoothly. Sold out crowd, they loved it.”

CALIFORNIA MID-STATE FAIR 2022 COUNTRY RODEO FINALS

COUNTRY RODEO RESULTS

SATURDAY, JULY 30

OPEN DRAW TEAM PENNING

  1. Jim Kelly, Sammy Massey, Janalee Johnsen
  2. Colter Negranti, Cheri Kelly, Jorge Martinez
  3. Cody Mora, Chad Rava, Tom Martinus
  4. Caleb Twisselman, Pete Clark, Katelyn Hurl
  5. Franky Martinez, Brian Evans, Mattie Work
  6. Liam Roth, Cole Burton, Tom Twisselman

JUNIOR TEAM PENNING

  1. Cody Sill, Levi Segura, Macoy Sill
  2. Kashlynn Martinez, Cash Filipponi, Kelton Martinez

SORTING OPEN / DRAW

  1. Ronnie Garcia, Travis Xavier, Alison Grantham, Derrek Hee
  2. Liam Roth, Taylor Hurley, Manda Wiebe, Cody Mora
  3. Emerson Pereira, Mike Estrada, Cheyne Torres, Cole Burton
  4. Chisholm Twisselman, Shae Lehr, Mike Massey, Clay Simons
  5. Cody Keller, David Castrejon, Alex Calderon, Ty Shintaku

DOUBLE MUGGING

  1. Clayton Grant, Colter Negranti
  2. Clay Avila, Ryan Pascoe
  3. Danny Leslie, Franky Martinez
  4. Brian Evans, Ty Evans
  5. Ty Shintaku, Tanner Patino
  6. Bronson Nicholas, Warren Enz

MIXED RIBBON ROPING

  1. Kelly P. Barker, Kelly Barker
  2. Cody Mora, Lilly Thompson
  3. John Soares, Abby Mcfarland
  4. Colter Negranti, Chelsea Bushnell
  5. Hec Hurley, Alyssa Warnke
  6. Taylor Hurley, Will Centoni

RANCH ROPE AND BRAND

  1. Will Centoni, Brinan Varian, Ryan Pascoe, Keith Pascoe
  2. Clayton Grant, Dugan Kelly, Garett Crocker, Sam Higgins
  3. Tom Martinus, Ronnie Garcia, Ryan White, Trey White
  4. Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negranti, Francisco Cruz
  5. Clay Avila, Colton Miller, Cole Burton, Jason Johe
  6. Ryan Jennings, Calvin Jennings, Jake Brown, Clint Howland

LADIES BREAKAWAY

  1. Grace Lopez
  2. Macey Cox
  3. Tatum Hurley
  4. Taylor Estes
  5. Sammy Massey
  6. Lilly Thompson

2022 CMSF DUMMY ROPING- 6 YEARS AND UNDER

  1. Wyatt Lazannoff
  2. Grace Barker
  3. Layton Segura
  4. Reagan Parker
  5. Penny Soares

2022 CMSF DUMMY ROPING- 7-10 YEARS OLD

  1. Hayden Soares
  2. Miranda Sabin
  3. Colt Mora
  4. Emery Pascoe
  5. Gage Oliver

CALIFORNIA MID-STATE FAIR 2022 COUNTRY RODEO FINALS

TEAM PENNING

Cody Mora, Chad Rava, Tom Martinus

BARRELS

Megan McNulty

RANCH ROPE & BRAND

Will Centoni, Brinan Varian, Ryan Pascoe, Keith Pascoe

MIXED RIBBON ROPING

Cody Mora, Lilly Thompson

MATCH ROPING

Kelly Barker, Clayton Grant

DOUBLE MUGGING

Danny Leslie, Franky Martinez

LADIES BREAKAWAY ROPING

Grace Lopez

ALL AROUND COWBOY

Colter Negranti

