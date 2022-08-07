ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shqqu_0h8AnRkL00
A Brookline Police cruiser. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials.

“We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly,” Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said according to The Boston Globe.

Kleckner said town officials found out last week about “multiple allegations” involving the police chief according to that reporting.

“Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations and has subsequently retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations,” Kleckner said in a statement.

Former Secretary of Public Safety and Worcester County First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Bennett and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin will lead the investigation, Kleckner said.

Gonzalez will remain on paid leave during the investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announces grand jury investigation into MBTA police officer accused of pulling gun in traffic dispute

On Wednesday afternoon, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced a grand jury will investigate a case involving an altercation between a motorist and an off-duty Transit Police officer that happened in April 2021. The announcement comes days after a The Boston Globe published an investigation that raised many...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Violent Crime#Brookline Police#The Boston Globe#Quincy
Boston

Police: 3 men stabbed in confrontation at Braintree hotel

Two of the men remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. Three men were stabbed Tuesday night in a confrontation between two groups at a Braintree hotel. Braintree police said officers responded around 11:14 p.m. to a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Forbes Road. At the scene, officers found three men with stab injuries.
BRAINTREE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

No-show councilors delay Parole Board vote

BOSTON — In an unusual turn, a Governor’s Council vote on a controversial Parole Board nominee was cancelled Wednesday due to a lack of quorum, a rare occurrence on the eight-member body of elected officials. Parole Board member Colette Santa, nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
Daily Voice

Brookline Police Chief Placed On Leave Amid Alleged Policy Violations

Brookline's Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly violating several policies, the Town said in a statement. “Last week, we were made aware of multiple allegations that Chief Gonzalez violated the Town’s Policy Against Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Retaliation," the statement read. “The...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy