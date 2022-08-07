Read full article on original website
Carla McNeal
4d ago
I think more undercover cops are needed with the presence of uniformed cops. Undercover should blend in even with a date. Appear like you're naturally a part of the make up of the Banks. And then snag their as.
Reply(1)
3
Related
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
Fox 19
Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
WLWT 5
Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
WLWT 5
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teen recovering after tree fell on top of him at birthday party
CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a birthday party with his friends took a dangerous turn. Now the community is rallying behind Lucas Cirivello and his family as he fights to regain his strength. “He was at a friend's house and climbing on this obstacle...
Fox 19
Avondale shooting victim shows up at hospital, says he was caught up in crossfire, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday morning. Police say the victim said he felt caught up in the crossfire between two other people who fired shots from vehicles on or near Magill Avenue at Hutchins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.
9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
Police searching for at least 2 gunmen after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
Authorities are searching for at least two gunmen after nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
WKRC
A tale of 2 OTRs: OTR residents consider problems, solutions after shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The mass shooting of nine people in Over-the-Rhine is highlighting a problem many areas of the country are having--dual personalities. OTR is a different place during the day and night; in one part of the neighborhood versus another; and in some cases, where there is too much economic success.
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
WLWT 5
Cincinnati shooting: Surveillance camera shows people flee as gun shots ring out
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for at least two shooters after nine people were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood Sunday. It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of multiple gun shot victims. Nine people were shot...
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Comments / 11