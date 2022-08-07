ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Carla McNeal
4d ago

I think more undercover cops are needed with the presence of uniformed cops. Undercover should blend in even with a date. Appear like you're naturally a part of the make up of the Banks. And then snag their as.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Fox 19

Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect wanted for car, residence break-ins in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Pendleton. According to police, a man broke into a multi-family condo building in the 400-block of Reading Road. The suspect also broke into the vehicles that were parked inside the building’s garage that is shared by the residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Rosa Parks#Downtown Cincinnati#Violent Crime
WLWT 5

Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy