WESH
Flagler Beach city commissioners meet to address beach erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler Beach city commissioners met in an emergency session Wednesday morning to address the dramatic beach erosion that has occurred in recent weeks. There are some really steep drops in some areas. Leaders say they are concerned about the dunes and A1A, the main road...
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17...
click orlando
Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
First Coast News
Wow! Anchor possibly from 1800s uncovered on Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — "We were coming from body surfing one day." Nick Mongelli of Flagler Beach remembers the moment when he first saw a large, old anchor on the beach. "One of the kids leaned over and said, ‘look at this coquina rock,' and we discovered it was in the shape of an anchor," Mongelli nodded.
flaglerlive.com
Shauna Kanter, Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview
Shauna Kanter is a candidate for Palm Coast City Council, District 2, running against Sims Jones, Alan Lowe and Theresa Carli Pontieri. The District 4 seat is also up, with Cathy Heighter and Fernando Melendez vying for it. But since only two candidates are running, that race will only be on the November ballot, along with the potential candidates in a runoff from the District 2 race.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
flaglerlive.com
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
flaglerlive.com
‘Disturbing’ Beach Erosion Near Pier Meets Split and Muddled Response from Flagler Beach Commission
A 90-minute emergency meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission this morning resulted in more confusion, disagreement and speculation than direction on how to address what City Manager William Whitson described as “disturbing” and relatively sudden erosion of a massive portion of beach at the pier and just north of it. Others–including surfers and a city commissioner–said the sand has merely migrated, and will return of its own.
palmcoastobserver.com
Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes
To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
newsdaytonabeach.com
City of Edgewater Proposes $50 Fire Assessment Tax
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater City Council is moving forward with a proposed $50 fee to property owners to fund the city's fire services. It would be a flat fee, as opposed to one indexed to property value or other economic factors. Each property owner in Edgewater would pay the...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park
Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years
For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
fox35orlando.com
15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia prepares for new school year amid teacher, school staff shortage
Like many other school districts across Florida and the U.S., Volusia County is facing a shortage of teachers and other school staff, with vacancies remaining as the school year approaches. "These numbers are are still higher than we would like," Volusia County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Mark West told...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Jeff Brower Says Family Dog Was Poisoned
A disturbing and bizarre new chapter in Jeff Brower's 2022 unfolded this week, as the Volusia County Council Chair has announced that his granddaughter's service dog died after being poisoned. The incident happened at the Brower family farm in DeLeon Springs. Brower has confirmed the poisoning death, but a friend...
