ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Giada De Laurentiis’ Low-Carb Eggs Florentine Is Perfect for Any Brunch Menu

By Lou Haviland
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ Eggs Florentine is the chef’s very own spin on the classic dish. It’s low carb, yet just decadent enough to put on any brunch menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWKuT_0h8AmphS00
Giada De Laurentiis | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

De Laurentiis says eggs are an inexpensive powerhouse source of protein

In her book Eat Better Feel Better , the chef writes that eggs “are the ultimate comeback kid.

Once vilified as a high-cholesterol enemy, they’re now thought to be better protein sources than foods with high levels of saturated fat, and not a contributor to high blood cholesterol after all.”

Eggs’ other winning characteristic is that they’re “a true convenience food, always there in the fridge for a quick dinner omelet, breakfast frittata, or portable hard-boiled snack.”

De Laurentiis urges home cooks to “choose the cleanest, most humanely raised option you can.”

How to make Giada De Laurentiis’ eggs florentine

Traditionally served on English muffins with rich hollandaise sauce, here De Laurentiis prepares her version of the classic dish by serving it on sliced tomatoes with a lighter spinach/grated cheese sauce.

The chef’s recipe calls for thin prosciutto slices, olive oil, chopped onion, minced garlic, baby spinach, ground nutmeg, heavy cream, grated Pecorino Romano, kosher salt, fresh lemon juice, room temperature eggs, and sliced beefsteak tomatoes.

“I like to use baby spinach because the leaves are so much more tender,” De Laurentiis said in the Food Network video for this recipe. While the dish may call for five cups of spinach, she adds, “It seems like a lot of spinach, but it wilts down and it’s not much.”

She recommends using the heavy cream at room temperature, because “it creates a sauce faster if it’s at room temp.”

The grated cheese and nutmeg are stirred in and the mixture is simmered. In the meantime, the thick tomato slices are arranged on a platter. The spinach mixture is arranged on the tomatoes, followed by the poached eggs. They’re topped with the cooked, crispy prosciutto and this dish is ready to serve!

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site .

Reviewers loved De Laurentiis’ lower carb spin on eggs florentine

By dropping the usual slice of English muffin and using a slice of tomato instead, De Laurentiis offers a healthier twist on the classic dish, as reviewers noted on Food Network’s site.

“This recipe was not only delicious but very easy to make. … using a tomato instead of an English muffin made the dish very light. I was impressed with how delicious this recipe was! It’s a great dish to make for a brunch crowd as you can make the spinach mixture ahead of time and just poach the eggs when you’re ready to eat. Yummy!!,” one home cook wrote.

Another person said, “First time I ever made Eggs Florentine and glad I picked this recipe. It was pretty easy and definitely delicious! The tomato is refreshing and not heavy like the English muffin would be.”

Lastly, one reviewer noted that the chef’s twist on the classic breakfast offering is a quick meal any time of the day: “Easy to make, tastes great, and a different way to use up some of those wonderful summer tomatoes! Will definitely make again and again.”

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis’ Spicy Linguine with Mussels and Clams Is a Gorgeous Late Summer Dish

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florentine#Convenience Food#The Eggs#Brunch#Food Drink
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items

Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy