ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kavan Smith Says His New Hallmark Movie ‘Big Sky River’ Is About ‘Broken People Trying to Get a Second Shot’

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Kavan Smith and Emmanuelle Vaugier star in the new Hallmark movie Big Sky River.
  • Smith says the movie is about “broken people getting a second shot.”
  • It’s based on a book by Linda Lael Miller and premieres August 7.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7VJe_0h8AmmIV00
Kavan Smith and Emmanuelle Vaugier in ‘Big Sky River’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

Hallmark ’s newest movie isn’t your conventional love story. Big Sky River, which premieres August 7, is about two people who find happiness together despite their difficult pasts. That’s what drew actor Kavan Smith to the story, which he described as more than just a boy-meets-girl romance.

Kavan Smith and Emmanuelle Vaugier star in ‘Big Sky River’

In Big Sky River, which will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries , Smith plays a man named Boone Taylor. Boone’s wife has died, and he’s raising his two sons while also working as a sheriff in the small town of Parable, Montana.

Emmanuelle Vaugier plays a woman named Tara Kendall. Looking to put some distance between herself and her ex-husband, Tara decides to take a break from New York City and books a summer rental in Parable, where she used to spend time as a girl.

Tara’s new neighbor in Parable is Boone, and the two soon develop a connection. But when Tara’s stepdaughter reaches out, the painful realities of everyday life threaten to intrude on her dreams of life in the country.

Smith explains what drew him to the Hallmark movie

RELATED: Hallmark Channel’s August 2022 Schedule Includes 4 All-New Movies, Plus the Return of ‘Chesapeake Shores’

In a chat with Vaugier and Linda Lael Miller (who wrote the book on which the movie is based), Smith explained what drew him to the project.

“It’s not just about two people getting a second shot … It’s really about sort of broken relationships,” he said (via YouTube ). “For me, it was less about boy meets girl and more about broken family meets other broken family and we try to make it together as a new family. And that’s really what spoke to me.”

Big Sky River is about “broken people trying to get a second shot,” the When Calls the Heart actor added. “People can relate to that all over the world.”

‘Big Sky River’ author says her story is about hope and second chances

Best-selling author Miller says her story is about “being open … to connection.”

“Most of my characters are terrified of falling in love again because they’ve been burned in some way,” she added. In Big Sky River, both Boone and Tara must work through the personal issues that are keeping them from taking new risks in their lives. Eventually, both realize that whatever has happened in the past, they deserve a second chance.

“I want people to know that,” Miller said. “There are a lot of second chances. There’s always hope.”

Big Sky River airs Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movie & Mysteries.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s New Hallmark Movie ‘Love in the Limelight’ Is Based on a True Story

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Penavega
Person
Kavan Smith
Person
Emmanuelle Vaugier
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Sky#Hallmark Channel#New York City#Film Star#Tl#Crown Media United States
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy