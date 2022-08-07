ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Daily: 4-Star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago

Aug. 7: Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese announced his commitment to Ohio State and Iowa basketball earned a pledge from four-star recruit Pryce Sandfort.

The Ohio State football program landed a commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker recruit Arvell Reese out of Glenville High School in Cleveland.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound prospect is a top-300 recruit in the class and the No. 20 player in the nation at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Reese is also ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio.

Reese chose Ohio State in favor of other top programs like Alabama, Michigan and USC. He originally earned an offer from the Buckeyes after an official visit to the campus for a spring practice in March.

4-Star Recruit Pryce Sandfort Commits to Iowa Basketball

The Iowa basketball program received a verbal commitment from 2023 recruit Pryce Sandfort on Saturday. The product of Waukee, Iowa, is considered a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is also the younger brother of Hawkeye sophomore Payton Sandfort.

Sandfort, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing, also received scholarship offers from Clemson, Drake, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State. He visited Iowa's campus last weekend.

During his junior season, he averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Sandfort also shot 52.6% from the floor, including 40.5% from the 3-point line, and 89.2% from the foul line.

Sandfort is ranked as the No. 119 prospect and the 25th-rated small forward in the 2023 recruiting class. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa.

Previous Big Ten Daily Stories

  • Aug. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska. CLICK HERE
  • Aug. 2: Indiana redshirt senior linebacker Aaron Casey was selected to honor George Taliaferro's legacy by wearing No. 44 for the Hoosiers during the 2022 season. Also, Ohio State Basketball will play in the 2022 Maui Invitational and Michigan football earned a four-star commitment after BBQ at the Big House event. CLICK HERE
  • Aug. 3: Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. He was an undrafted rookie in the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Michigan State earned the commitment from four-star forward Gehrig Normand. CLICK HERE
  • Aug. 4: Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina donated $1 million to help fund mental health research. Also, Indiana basketball hosted a pair of 2025 in-star recruits, and Michigan State football is embracing lofty expectations heading into fall camp. CLICK HERE
  • Aug. 5 : Ohio State kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback during the team's fall camp. Also, five-star forward Liam McNeeley will visit Indiana basketball and Michigan is among the top three for four-star cornerback recruit Jordan Matthews. CLICK HERE
  • Aug. 6: Dailyn Swain, a 2023 four-star recruit out of Ohio, has included Ohio State among his top-five schools. Also, 2023 four-star guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. will choose between Indiana, Maryland and Virginia on Sunday. CLICK HERE

