wach.com
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
wach.com
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
wach.com
Richland County deputy struck with car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Officials from Richland County say, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman has been released from the hospital Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL: A Richland County deputy is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck the deputy with a stolen car. According to...
wach.com
'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- It’s a big problem at the 5th judicial circuit solicitor’s office right now: a backlog in murder cases. Families waiting for justice tell WACH FOX News they are frustrated and want action. Hundreds of cases in the Midlands haven’t made it to trial.
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
wach.com
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
wach.com
Woman arrested in deadly Sumter maintenance shop shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in his Sumter County maintenance shop. Deputies have arrested and charged Priscilla Graves, 30, with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit armed...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
wach.com
Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
wach.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
