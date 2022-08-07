ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
Woman arrested in deadly Sumter maintenance shop shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in his Sumter County maintenance shop. Deputies have arrested and charged Priscilla Graves, 30, with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit armed...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Body of man who went missing on Lake Murray found

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray on July 31 has been recovered. The Lexington County Coroner says officials found Terrance Butler's body near the Tournament Ramp on Dreher Island around noon on Wednesday. The cause of death is suspected...
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
