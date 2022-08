New York City Football Club Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has provided an update on the status of defender Alex Callens. The defender was substituted during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Columbus Crew with a knee complaint. The Boys in Blue travel to DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without Callens after Cushing confirmed the defender is nursing an MCL issue picked up in Columbus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO