Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Wildfires burn, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe
HOSTENS, France, Aug 11 (Reuters) - European nations sent firefighting teams to help France tackle a "monster" wildfire on Thursday, while forest blazes also raged in Spain and Portugal and the head of the European Space Agency urged immediate action to combat climate change. More than 1,000 firefighters, backed by...
Agriculture Online
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada
MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-La Nina conditions to continue, but odds lower into winter -U.S. forecaster
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chances for La Niña are expected to gradually decrease from 86% in the coming season to 60% during December-February 2022-23, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday. The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
Second grain ship since invasion docks at Ukrainian port for loading - minister
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The second commercial ship to arrive in a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia's invasion has docked in the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to load grain, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday. "OSPREY S is ready to export 30,000 tons of corn,"...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday as part of a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock the country's ports. The agreement, which has created a protected corridor, was designed to alleviate global food shortages, with Ukraine's customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oil output halted at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms on pipeline outage
HOUSTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. offshore oil producers Shell (SHEL.L), Chevron (CVX.N) and Equinor (EQNR.OL)on Thursday halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn gains 1%, soybeans rise as U.S. crop ratings decline
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn climbed more than 1% on Tuesday and soybeans rose after a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that the condition of both crops deteriorated. Wheat climbed for a second session in a row, although expectations of higher Ukrainian supplies...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on crop condition worries
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on worsening U.S. crop ratings and concern about further erosion of harvest prospects as hot weather was forecast for dry areas of the western Midwest. * A firmer Brazilian real also underpinned soybean futures as the currency move could serve to steer more global demand to the United States. * CBOT November soybean futures settled up 28-3/4 cents at $14.28-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $11.10 higher at $410.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.30 cent to 64.62 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soy crop was rated 59% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and in line with market forecasts. * Above-normal temperatures are forecast for dry areas of the western Corn Belt this week, elevating risks that crop conditions may worsen. Much of the soybean crop is in its critical pod setting and filling stage of development. * Traders are positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows
ADEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yemen has secured enough wheat to cover two-and-a-half months of consumption, a commerce ministry document dated Aug. 4 showed, as global disruptions and local currency instability risk deepening the war-torn country's hunger crisis. A review by the internationally recognised government in Aden showed 176,400 tonnes...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn near 1-week high on U.S. weather; wheat up for 3rd session
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures ticked higher on Wednesday to trade near a one-week high touched in the previous session, as concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest supported the market. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of more...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end firm as spring crop ratings drop
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its spring crop rating in a weekly report and on spillover support from rising corn and soybean markets. * Strength in wheat, however, was limited by inter-market spreading, with traders selling wheat and buying corn and soybean contracts. More grain shipments exiting Ukraine's Black Sea ports also weighed on wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1-3/4 cents higher at $7.81-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery ended 4 cents higher at $8.51-3/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was up 12 cents at $8.92-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA said on Monday afternoon that spring wheat crop was rated 64% good to excellent, a 6 percentage-point drop from a week earlier. Analysts had expected good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat to remain stable with last week. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * Grain markets are monitoring export shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Twelve vessels have departed as part of a deal to unblock ports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India export rates slip on lack of demand
* Thailand prices up to $420-$428/t vs $412-$425 last week. * Summer-autumn harvest supplies in Mekong Delta falling - trader. Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's rice export rates dipped this week on lower demand, while domestic prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again after the government hiked fuel prices adding to inflation concerns.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China July pork prices surge on tight supplies, demand recovery
(Updates with background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices surged in July on an annual and monthly basis due to tight supplies and a recovery in demand, the statistics bureau said. Pork prices rose 20.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday as it released inflation...
Agriculture Online
Landfills around the world release a lot of methane - study
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Decomposing food waste is releasing thousands of tonnes of planet-warming methane gas at landfills in Buenos Aires, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lahore, new research finds. With about 570 million tonnes of the greenhouse gas emitted every year from both industrial and natural processes, the concentration of...
Comments / 0