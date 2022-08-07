Read full article on original website
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Phyllis J. Simonton, 95 of Atlantic
Celebration of Life for Phyllis J. Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, will be Thursday, August 11th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at rolandfuneralservice.com. Survivors include: Daughter, Susan Scarlett of Adel and son, Kelly Simonton of Atlantic. 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Funeral services for Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson with Pastor Daniel Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation will...
St. Pat’s Church Celebrates 150 Years in Churdan with Special Saturday Event
A church in Greene County is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special event Saturday. St. Patrick’s – Cedar Historical Church and Cemetery is hosting its sesquicentennial that starts with a mass church service with the opening of the time capsule at 11:30am. Then at 12:30pm lunch will be served with the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association grilling burgers and Lidderdale Country Store providing sides.
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Robbins on college being just a year away
McKinley Robbins started wrestling when he was four years old. Several years ago he joined Sebolt Wrestling Academy, then located in Mason City, and relocated in the summer of 2020 to Jefferson. The past State Champion and three-time state tournament finalist talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about how that time...
Perry Activities And Booster Club Fall Kickoff Is Tomorrow
There will be a fun event tomorrow that will look to be a celebration of the beginning of activities in the Perry Community School District as the school year gets closer. The Perry Activities and Booster Club Fall Kickoff will begin tomorrow at 4 p.m. with the high school volleyball blue and white scrimmage, followed by the gates opening at Dewey Field at 5 p.m. with the announcement of fall activities participants at 5:30 p.m. and at 5:50 p.m. the booster club will reveal the new Bluejay mascot.
Reminder: Big Red Radio at Cruisin’ to the Square Today in Jefferson
A reminder that today is the Cruisin’ to the Square event in downtown Jefferson. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says the streets around the square are blocked off to traffic at 1pm for the event to take place between 4:30 and 7pm. There will be several cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors lining the streets of Jefferson. Wentold points out awards for best car, truck, motorcycle, tractor, interior, paint, engine and most likely to get a ticket from law enforcement will be done towards the end of the event.
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
Why Ogden for Week 1 football game?
It was announced on Tuesday that the Aug. 26 season opening high school football game between ACGC and Greene County would not be played on that date and it wouldn’t be played in Jefferson. The sod on parts of Linduska Field in Jefferson aren’t ready to be played on after the crown on the field was lowered and new sod installed. The first game of the year will now be played at Ogden High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 with the Rams hosting the Chargers at the neutral site.
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
Tomorrow Marks First Day Of The Adel Sweet Corn Festival
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival will kick off tomorrow with a couple of activities. The shucking of seven tons of sweet corn begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday in preparation to have it given out the next day. Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Director Deb Bengston says another fun event will be the Sweet Corn Princess Contest at 6:30 p.m.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Raccoon River Valley This Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s largest organization fighting the disease and they are having a fundraiser in the Raccoon River Valley area. The Walk To End Alzheimers will be in Panora for the second year this Saturday. Organizer Dave Grove says that Panora will kick off the first of 19 Walks To End Alzheimer’s around the state, so it makes it that much more special.
