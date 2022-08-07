ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

danspapers.com

Abby Modell’s New ‘Galaxy Collection’ Takes Viewers on a Celestial Journey

Abby Modell is debuting her newest solo exhibition, Galaxy Collection, August 11–14 at Art Market Hamptons in Bridgehampton. The Galaxy Collection gives viewers a glittering experience with three-dimensional wall art and large sculptural objects. Formations of gleaming, swirling stars are restructured through a unique focus on refracted light and modern forms.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Dan’s Papers Lobster Statue Rehomed to New HQ

Drivers heading eastbound to the Hamptons are now greeted by the quirky statue of Dan Rattiner riding a bright red lobster outside of the new Southampton office of the publication he founded, Dan's Papers. The new 6,000-square-foot office that the...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Oh Deer! Pols Urge NY to Combat Overpopulation of White Tails

An overpopulation of white-tailed deer is fueling vehicle crashes and tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, and they're eating crops — an issue that has reached crisis proportions on the North Fork, according to East End elected officials. Officials...
SOUTHOLD, NY
danspapers.com

Unidentified Man Found Dead in Sag Harbor Cove

UPDATE (8/9/22): Southampton Town Police have identified the drowned man found at Sag Harbor Cove on Monday morning as Keith Viagas, a 63-year-old Noyac resident. Viagas' next of kin has been notified and a notification was sent out to press Tuesday morning, August 9. According to his Facebook profile,...
SAG HARBOR, NY
