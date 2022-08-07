ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob in Florida
4d ago

WRONG !...The article says the price of eggs rose by 65 percent in the last year. A year ago a dozen large eggs was priced at around $1.25 at Wal Mart... Yesterday I bought a dozen there for $2.85. Do the math. That's 228 percent of the price, an increase of 128 percent. And that is at a discount supermarket. There has NEVER been inflation in food prices like what is happening now. And it is getting worse daily !

