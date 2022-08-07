Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
Although the stock market tends to rise over time, not all stocks will be winners. These four stocks are rife with issues and have the potential to cost their shareholders a lot of money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?
Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Motley Fool
Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
Attendance at Six Flags' theme parks is dropping as management raises admission prices. Management is trying to improve the guest experience and increase guest spending with this strategy, which has yet to pay off with higher revenue and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
Motley Fool
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Today
Despite terrible economic conditions, the company is still briskly growing revenue and profits. It has plenty of experience navigating difficult economic conditions as MercadoLibre founder Marcos Galperin started the company during Argentina's Great Recession. The company owns the best set of services for businesses and individuals to trade products and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Solar stocks are rallying for all the right reasons this year. Enphase Energy, however, has a sky-high share price. A recession could unexpectedly pull the rug out from Jack Henry & Associates stock after it soared due to its perceived safety. Orkin parent Rollins provides a textbook example of corporate...
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Stock Is Crashing Today
Invitae stock is plunging after a short squeeze propelled it nearly 247% higher on Wednesday. Nothing has changed about the company's underlying business prospects since its Q2 update. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Morning
Management said July was its highest month of engagement in company history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Humana and Abbott are positioned to deliver double-digit earnings growth. The two companies pay dividends that should only grow from here on out. Both stocks are trading at attractive valuations for their quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why ZimVie Stock Is Sinking Today
ZimVie reported declining revenue in Q2 but beat adjusted earnings expectations. The company lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
U.S. stock market: Is it a bull, a bear, or a bull in a bear?
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market's rebound in recent weeks has analysts and investors questioning whether 2022's deep downturn has ended, but how to spot an expiring bear market or a new bull market is not something everyone on Wall Street agrees on.
Motley Fool
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Full Truck Alliance Are Rising Today
The latest reading of the producer price index, one indicator of inflation, came in lower than forecast in July. A Wall Street analyst is seeing good progress in one of Alibaba's business divisions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Self-Storage Real Estate Can Make Investors a Fortune
Self storage has boomed in the wake of the pandemic and remote work. Even in a regular market, people will always need a place to store their belongings. Since self storage isn't that costly, it's an expense consumers might bear even when economic conditions decline. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now
Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector’s next upswing....
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 1.50%),...
Comments / 0