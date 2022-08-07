ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

4 Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

Although the stock market tends to rise over time, not all stocks will be winners. These four stocks are rife with issues and have the potential to cost their shareholders a lot of money.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Attendance at Six Flags' theme parks is dropping as management raises admission prices. Management is trying to improve the guest experience and increase guest spending with this strategy, which has yet to pay off with higher revenue and profits.
MARKETS
#Linus Stocks#Economic Environment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will soon release the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, making it one indicator of inflation. The data could help the market figure out how the hawkish Federal Reserve will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?

Beyond Meat's second-quarter earnings broadly missed analysts' expectations. But its heavily shorted stock rallied after the weak report. The stock will likely remain volatile until the company resolves its biggest problems.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Today

Despite terrible economic conditions, the company is still briskly growing revenue and profits. It has plenty of experience navigating difficult economic conditions as MercadoLibre founder Marcos Galperin started the company during Argentina's Great Recession. The company owns the best set of services for businesses and individuals to trade products and...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

Solar stocks are rallying for all the right reasons this year. Enphase Energy, however, has a sky-high share price. A recession could unexpectedly pull the rug out from Jack Henry & Associates stock after it soared due to its perceived safety. Orkin parent Rollins provides a textbook example of corporate...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Invitae Stock Is Crashing Today

Invitae stock is plunging after a short squeeze propelled it nearly 247% higher on Wednesday. Nothing has changed about the company's underlying business prospects since its Q2 update.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Morning

Management said July was its highest month of engagement in company history.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Humana and Abbott are positioned to deliver double-digit earnings growth. The two companies pay dividends that should only grow from here on out. Both stocks are trading at attractive valuations for their quality.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why ZimVie Stock Is Sinking Today

ZimVie reported declining revenue in Q2 but beat adjusted earnings expectations. The company lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Full Truck Alliance Are Rising Today

The latest reading of the producer price index, one indicator of inflation, came in lower than forecast in July. A Wall Street analyst is seeing good progress in one of Alibaba's business divisions.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Self-Storage Real Estate Can Make Investors a Fortune

Self storage has boomed in the wake of the pandemic and remote work. Even in a regular market, people will always need a place to store their belongings. Since self storage isn't that costly, it's an expense consumers might bear even when economic conditions decline.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now

Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector's next upswing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 1.50%),...
MARKETS

