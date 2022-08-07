Read full article on original website
Related
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Summit County Animal Control hosting Clear the Shelter Adoption Event in August
Summit County Animal Control’s Clear the Shelter Adoption Event is ongoing through Aug. 31, with reduced adoption costs for dogs and cats. Throughout August, adoption costs will be reduced to $28 for dogs (regularly $94) and $5 for cats (regularly $50). The animals will be fully vetted (bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal deworming, spay/neuter...
Comments / 0