ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

63-year-old athlete finds peace, camaraderie in Oregon Senior Games

By Ellen Dong and Beni Marquez, High School Journalism Institute
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks football players are the latest to band together to form a collective that will pool name, image and likeness compensation related to an online community. The Eugene NIL Club launched Wednesday via YOKE, the same outlet that gained early adoption last year by college athletes...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What’s it take for an Oregon State quarterback to hit NIL jackpot? ‘That stuff comes with winning’

It’s rapidly becoming a thing in college football. Be a quarterback, get a name, image and likeness deal. Not for all, but the list of quarterbacks landing significant opportunities — some into the high seven-figures — is growing. In the Pac-12 alone, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly landed NIL partnerships worth $2.4 million, while Washington State’s NIL collective put together a deal worth $90,000 for Cameron Ward when he transferred. Others in the conference are cashing in or on the verge.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Photos: Couch racing delights at Davenport Days in Silverton

Hundreds of spectators settled in along East Main Street in downtown Silverton on Sunday for a race unlike any you’ve probably seen: cruising by couch. Teams took to the street with a modified three-wheel racer featuring a steering column and seat — be it bucket or sofa, a.k.a davenport — fashioned to a steel frame with a push bar behind it all, run on pure people power. Participants race head-to-head down the block-long course, completing the run in roughly 15 seconds.
SILVERTON, OR
wubearcats.com

Dr. Alana Ryan is Chosen Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley

SALEM, Ore. -- Dr. Alana Ryan, DO from Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, who also is the team doctor for Willamette University Athletics, has been chosen as the Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley for 2022. Ryan is a dual board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. She was the runner-up for Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley in 2021. She has been Willamette's team doctor since 2019.
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Baker
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
psuvanguard.com

The monks behind the books

If you’ve ever walked the stacks of Portland State’s Branford Price Miller Library, you’ve likely noticed the distinctive hard-cloth bindings on a number of books on the shelves. From academic journals to dissertations, many of the library’s specialty bookbinding needs are performed by a community of Trappist monks from the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Track And Field#Camaraderie#High School Football#Corvallis High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
opb.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy