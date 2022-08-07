ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

venturabreeze.com

After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach

There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley students head back to school next week

An estimated 9,800 students registered with the Lompoc Unified School District will return to campuses Monday, Aug. 15, while scholars in the Santa Ynez Valley are slated to begin a new academic year later that week. Elementary students in Lompoc are expected to kick off the 2022-23 school year in...
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience

Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

California communities question Pacaso’s real estate model

When a home recently sold in Santa Barbara’s hillside Riviera neighborhood, resident Don Vogt was naturally curious to meet his new neighbor, so he walked down to introduce himself. But instead of a homeowner and a moving van, he found a “bouncy young lady who said, ‘Oh no, you’re going to have eight neighbors!’” Vogt recalls. “And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s been bought by a company called Pacaso,’ and I’m thinking of the artist, and she says, ‘No, it P-a-c-a-s-o. They buy the house and then sell ownership parcels to as many as eight other people.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
syvnews.com

Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland | Guest Commentary

The San Joaquin Valley is California’s largest agricultural region, but it’s facing an uncertain future. A combination of persistent drought and the rollout of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will increase regional water scarcity in the coming decades. Water scarcity will have a major effect on land use: At least half a million acres are projected to come out of irrigated production in the San Joaquin Valley by 2040.
CALIFORNIA STATE
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion

We keep hearing these words over and over. Yet we are still running out of water. Everyone by now should be aware of the fact that the water supply situation will not get any better, it will only worsen. How will we be able to conserve when there is no water to conserve?
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez QB Luke Gildred makes his pick

Luke Gildred established himself as one of the top quarterbacks on the Central Coast last fall. As a junior at Santa Ynez, he guided the Pirates to an 8-3 record, leading the team in passing and rushing. Gildred admitted he had hopes of playing college football, even drawing interest from...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding on the Beach in California

Horseback riding on the beach is one of the most romanticized places to gallop across. While not all beaches permit horses on their shores, we’ve rounded up the California beaches where you can ride horseback along the sandy coast. There are many options including bringing your own horse to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Newsom Lays Out New $8 Billion Plan to Bolster State's Water Supply

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $8 billion plan to help bolster California's water supply amid a historic drought. Newsom made the announcement during a news conference at a water treatment plant in Antioch, detailing a 16-page plan of "water supply actions" California is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE

