California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
venturabreeze.com
After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach
There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
kclu.org
Hoping to fill thousands of vacant positions, employers are recruiting in person
An event in the Conejo Valley on Wednesday aimed to match up some vacant roles with prospective candidates. From hospitality to healthcare there are multiple job vacancies per company, at this job fair in Thousand Oaks. Miguel Zavala, a recruiter with UCLA Health, is one of those here seeking to...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
syvnews.com
Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley students head back to school next week
An estimated 9,800 students registered with the Lompoc Unified School District will return to campuses Monday, Aug. 15, while scholars in the Santa Ynez Valley are slated to begin a new academic year later that week. Elementary students in Lompoc are expected to kick off the 2022-23 school year in...
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience
Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
KTVU FOX 2
CalKIDS: California to open college savings account for all newborns in the state
LOS ANGELES - California lawmakers are preparing to open a small college savings account for every child in the state. Under the CalKIDS program, newborns would receive as much as $100 in a savings account. The money will only be owned by the state and invested by professionals. Parents can...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
WBUR
On California’s Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. KCBX's Benjamin Purper reports.
kcrw.com
California communities question Pacaso’s real estate model
When a home recently sold in Santa Barbara’s hillside Riviera neighborhood, resident Don Vogt was naturally curious to meet his new neighbor, so he walked down to introduce himself. But instead of a homeowner and a moving van, he found a “bouncy young lady who said, ‘Oh no, you’re going to have eight neighbors!’” Vogt recalls. “And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s been bought by a company called Pacaso,’ and I’m thinking of the artist, and she says, ‘No, it P-a-c-a-s-o. They buy the house and then sell ownership parcels to as many as eight other people.”
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
syvnews.com
Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland | Guest Commentary
The San Joaquin Valley is California’s largest agricultural region, but it’s facing an uncertain future. A combination of persistent drought and the rollout of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will increase regional water scarcity in the coming decades. Water scarcity will have a major effect on land use: At least half a million acres are projected to come out of irrigated production in the San Joaquin Valley by 2040.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion
We keep hearing these words over and over. Yet we are still running out of water. Everyone by now should be aware of the fact that the water supply situation will not get any better, it will only worsen. How will we be able to conserve when there is no water to conserve?
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez QB Luke Gildred makes his pick
Luke Gildred established himself as one of the top quarterbacks on the Central Coast last fall. As a junior at Santa Ynez, he guided the Pirates to an 8-3 record, leading the team in passing and rushing. Gildred admitted he had hopes of playing college football, even drawing interest from...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Horseback Riding on the Beach in California
Horseback riding on the beach is one of the most romanticized places to gallop across. While not all beaches permit horses on their shores, we’ve rounded up the California beaches where you can ride horseback along the sandy coast. There are many options including bringing your own horse to...
NBC Bay Area
Newsom Lays Out New $8 Billion Plan to Bolster State's Water Supply
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $8 billion plan to help bolster California's water supply amid a historic drought. Newsom made the announcement during a news conference at a water treatment plant in Antioch, detailing a 16-page plan of "water supply actions" California is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change.
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
tornadopix.com
Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register
“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
Morro Bay mayor: We must go big on offshore wind. The Central Coast can lead the way
“Our children should not have to worry about oil spills, rolling blackouts, heat waves, droughts and fires,” writes Morro Bay Mayor John Headding. | OPINION
