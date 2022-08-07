ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Huzzie looking to lead ETSU’s ‘receiver show’

Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team. “My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill

A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Owens headlines weekend winners at Bristol Dragway

For Josh Owens, it was better than an Oscar or Emmy. The 19-year-old Hampton racer took home a “Wally” on Saturday at Bristol Dragway. Owens rocketed down the track in 5.269 seconds at 150.64 mph in his blue dragster to win the Super Pro race at the weekend’s DER Bracket Series event. The track’s 2021 Super Pro champion crossed the finish line ahead of runner-up Buddy Fleenor from Rogersville, who made a 4.787-second pass at 141.76 mph.
BRISTOL, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season

ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class

East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street

Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pauline Black Linville

UNICOI - The family of Pauline Black Linville, age 94, of Unicoi, is happy to announce the passing of Mrs. Linville into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 8, 2022. While she will be extremely missed, we take comfort in the fact she is in Heaven, receiving her Heavenly rewards.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Join Crockett Days for fun on the frontier

The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14. Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
LIMESTONE, TN

