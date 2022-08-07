Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Johnson City Press
Venable carried every precinct in Sullivan County mayoral election
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify the election results...
Multiple agencies could receive Washington County opioid settlement money
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inpatient recovery center planned for the former Carter County Work Camp stands to get a bit less than $2 million of Washington County Tennessee’s $4.2 million in Baby Doe opioid settlement money. The county’s budget committee approved a slate of recipients at its meeting Wednesday. If passed by the full […]
Johnson City Press
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy top vote-getter on Sullivan general ballot
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County's general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan election results certified
BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county's general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official. The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
North JC, Gray precincts propelled Grandy in squeaker of a mayoral race
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy rode strong showings in north Johnson City, Gray and Jonesborough’s town limits in his narrow re-election win over Independent James Reeves on Aug. 4. Grandy captured 50.5% of the 10,786 votes cast in an extremely low-turnout election, besting Reeves just as he did in […]
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11
Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat
A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election. Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2. Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County...
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Johnson City Press
Carter Budget Committee will recommend several budget adjustments next week
ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
Hawkins Co. Schools asks all parents to apply for free and reduced lunches
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Students across the Tri-cities are back to school and back to paying for lunches. School systems now require parents to fill out applications to qualify for free and reduced school lunches. This is after the federal waiver allowing all students to eat for free at school since March 2020 is no longer […]
Johnson City Press
Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy
ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Johnson City Press
Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
Johnson City Press
“Very smooth so far” – Wise County School Board assesses first few days of school
WISE – The Wise County School Board and its had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year Tuesday. While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools builds new propane station for buses
Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county. The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.
Johnson City Press
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
