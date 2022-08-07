ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson City Press

Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District

Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Venable carried every precinct in Sullivan County mayoral election

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won a majority of the vote in every precinct in the county in his reelection victory last week, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify the election results...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan election results certified

BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county's general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official. The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

North JC, Gray precincts propelled Grandy in squeaker of a mayoral race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy rode strong showings in north Johnson City, Gray and Jonesborough’s town limits in his narrow re-election win over Independent James Reeves on Aug. 4. Grandy captured 50.5% of the 10,786 votes cast in an extremely low-turnout election, besting Reeves just as he did in […]
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Carter Budget Committee will recommend several budget adjustments next week

ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy

ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County Schools builds new propane station for buses

Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county. The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN

