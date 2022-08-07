Read full article on original website
Related
Brian Anderson discusses Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn's preparation for 2022
Kansas State running backs coach Brian Anderson discusses Deuce Vaughn's preparations for the 2022 season. Brian Anderson: "His preparation is amazing. The way he works, the way he takes care of his body. I mean, everything is working towards an ultimate goal. Every day this summer when I was in town, we would spend time together and watch film. He's calling me wanting this, wanting more. It's just a process of how he handles everything, how he looks at everything. Every single day, like I say, it's a process and he's enjoying the process right now."
Topeka defensive lineman BJ Canady remains in August Top247 rankings for 2024
On Wednesday, the national team at 247Sports released the second Top247 Rankings for the class of 2024 and one of the Sunflower State's own remains on the list. Coming in at No. 197 is BJ Canady, a 6-foot-5, 240 pound defensive lineman of Topeka High School. The grade earns him a four-star, 90 rating. In April, Canady was rated as the No. 146 overall player.
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time
Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0