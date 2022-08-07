Kansas State running backs coach Brian Anderson discusses Deuce Vaughn's preparations for the 2022 season. Brian Anderson: "His preparation is amazing. The way he works, the way he takes care of his body. I mean, everything is working towards an ultimate goal. Every day this summer when I was in town, we would spend time together and watch film. He's calling me wanting this, wanting more. It's just a process of how he handles everything, how he looks at everything. Every single day, like I say, it's a process and he's enjoying the process right now."

