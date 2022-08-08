ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backpack back-to-school drive

As children get ready to head back to school, some families are faced with the challenge of buy school supplies.

To help with the need... "Kids Above All" is hosting a drive right now to help stuff backpacks.

Dan Kotowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of "Kids Above All", joined us Sunday to talk about the need for school supplies and how inflation is impacting families getting ready for the new school year.

Dan also discuss ways people can help.

Click here for information on how to donate

