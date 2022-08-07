ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat advisory in effect for Lehigh Valley through Monday; heat index could reach 101

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Stay cool, Lehigh Valley: Scorching weather is expected the next two days.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for eastern Pennsylvania, including Lehigh and Northampton counties, until 8 p.m. Monday. Heat index values could reach 101 degrees.

The region could also see scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Monday’s outlook is similar, with rain and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon.

The high temperatures and humidity increase the threat of heat-related health problems, particularly for young children and elderly people. The National Weather Service advises taking extra precautions when working or spending time outside, and rescheduling outdoor activities to early morning or late evening, if possible.

Here is the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

