ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden tests COVID-19 negative for second day, released from isolation

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Alzns_0h8Ak2u200

President Joe Biden's doctor announced on Sunday morning that the president tested negative for COVID-19 "for the second consecutive day." Biden's doctor said he can now be released from isolation to "safely return to public engagement and presidential travel."

Biden is scheduled to travel with first lady Jill Biden to visit flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky to survey the damage there and meet with local leaders to offer support on Monday.

Biden was administered a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test.

The White House announced on Friday that the president would go to Kentucky to join Gov. Andy Beshear at the Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recover Center after at least 37 people died in recent flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Flash flooding hit various small towns after storms saw from 8 to over 10 inches of rain dumped over that part of the state in just 48 hours . Heavy rains hit eastern Kentucky and some areas across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

Biden's trip to Kentucky will be his first outside of Washington after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The president had previously been isolated after testing positive on July 30 with a rebound case of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
The Associated Press

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes, which come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic, are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected, agency officials said. “The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said the CDC’s Greta Massetti, an author of the guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CDC Covid-19 community transmission levels rank high across the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – According to CDC, the following counties ranked high in Covid-19 community transmission levels: Victoria County, Calhoun County, DeWitt County, Lavaca County, Jackson County and Goliad County Last week, CDC ranked Lavaca County and Goliad County at medium for Covid-19 community transmission levels.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy