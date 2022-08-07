ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 116

Mike Mccarthy
4d ago

we have a farm near me and I have a friend who works there , she says it's extremely regulated like Fort Knox and a very difficult business to run

Reply(2)
8
RICHARD MILLER
4d ago

I don't think your race has anything to do with getting a license ,, I would like to have a license also,, but it's way out of my financial reach.... Maybe he should find another way, life a Beach 🏖️🏖️🏖️

Reply(5)
21
El_Douche-Canoe
4d ago

Marijuana licensing has been a pain in many states, red tape everywhere and a constant eye over your shoulder, which is why some prefer to stay on the black market

Reply(1)
9
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
City
Groveland, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Benzinga

Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
TRAVEL
Tampa Bay Times

Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’

Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Rouson
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Black People#Marijuana Dispensaries#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Florida Legislature#Zion Infinite Farms#Mjbiz Daily#Mmtc
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections

The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS News

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy