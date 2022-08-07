Read full article on original website
Mike Mccarthy
4d ago
we have a farm near me and I have a friend who works there , she says it's extremely regulated like Fort Knox and a very difficult business to run
Reply(2)
8
RICHARD MILLER
4d ago
I don't think your race has anything to do with getting a license ,, I would like to have a license also,, but it's way out of my financial reach.... Maybe he should find another way, life a Beach 🏖️🏖️🏖️
Reply(5)
21
El_Douche-Canoe
4d ago
Marijuana licensing has been a pain in many states, red tape everywhere and a constant eye over your shoulder, which is why some prefer to stay on the black market
Reply(1)
9
Related
Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’
Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
New State law prohibits smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle
A new law taking effect today makes it a crime to use marijuana in a motor vehicle. Metairie Republican Representative Laurie Schlegel brought the bill in the
One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties
One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
RELATED PEOPLE
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'
During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
This Florida teacher quit his job in 2017 to deliver groceries and makes $100,000 a year
Ed Hennessey was a Florida teacher, but quit teaching in 2017 to deliver groceries for Shipt. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that is very popular and similar to Instacart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ron DeSantis is convinced Biden’s stimulus caused inflation. His solution: Use Biden’s stimulus to send inflation relief checks to Floridians
“You cannot print trillions and trillions of dollars and expect there not to be some effect on the back end,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in late March. “Even Keynesian economics would say if you spend and print, spend and print, that is going to...
Hear what prosecutor suspended by DeSantis had to say about him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Tampa’s elected prosecutor, Andrew Warren, over a perceived ‘“woke” agenda for pledging to not use his office to go after people who seek and provide abortions. He speaks with CNN’s Laura Coates.
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From
Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched
- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.
These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters
DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 116