ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LLV8_0h8AjoxK00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.

Andre M. Williams, 48, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Raytown police responded to the area of 11900 Jessica Lane on a reported stabbing around 7 p.m. Officers were notified that a heavy-set male fled the scene on foot.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they found a woman who was later identified as Latoya Brown suffering from multiple stab wounds and unresponsive on the ground next to a grey Mitsubishi Outlander. She was transported to an area Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Surveillance video showed that Williams waited in his vehicle nearby and waited for Brown. Willaims approached her and began verbally fighting with her, then stabbed her multiple times with two knives, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Witnesses told police they recognized Williams as the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The investigators said, Williams fled in his vehicle and drove to the Broadway bridge in Kansas City, and jumped off, attempting to commit suicide. He survived after Kansas City police officers found him in the Missouri River.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Kansas#Murder#Missouri River#Violent Crime#Raytown#The Prosecutor S Office#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
North Platte Post

Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
truecrimedaily

K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy