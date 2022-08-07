Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.

Andre M. Williams, 48, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Raytown police responded to the area of 11900 Jessica Lane on a reported stabbing around 7 p.m. Officers were notified that a heavy-set male fled the scene on foot.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they found a woman who was later identified as Latoya Brown suffering from multiple stab wounds and unresponsive on the ground next to a grey Mitsubishi Outlander. She was transported to an area Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Surveillance video showed that Williams waited in his vehicle nearby and waited for Brown. Willaims approached her and began verbally fighting with her, then stabbed her multiple times with two knives, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Witnesses told police they recognized Williams as the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The investigators said, Williams fled in his vehicle and drove to the Broadway bridge in Kansas City, and jumped off, attempting to commit suicide. He survived after Kansas City police officers found him in the Missouri River.

