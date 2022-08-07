Read full article on original website
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57. The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West...
Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car
A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 57-year-old man in Montgomery
An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in Montgomery earlier this year. Montgomery police on Wednesday announced Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder. He is charged the slaying of 57-year-old Enrico Coleman. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. March 28 at an apartment...
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia of Montgomery was shot at around noon Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other information.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
Montgomery Man Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery man is dead after a wreck on Atlanta Highway. Police say 66-year-old Leonard Turner died in a two-car crash that happened Saturday around 1PM. The wreck was in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, near the Carol Villa Shopping Center, not far from Faulkner University. Police have released...
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
