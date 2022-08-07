ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge man in March homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57. The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car

A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
MILLBROOK, AL
WRBL News 3

Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
SELMA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Juvenile dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
LUVERNE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Wreck

A Montgomery man is dead after a wreck on Atlanta Highway. Police say 66-year-old Leonard Turner died in a two-car crash that happened Saturday around 1PM. The wreck was in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, near the Carol Villa Shopping Center, not far from Faulkner University. Police have released...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
